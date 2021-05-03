Dow closes higher, Nasdaq slips on first trading day of May





Shares ended mixed on Monday as Wall Street kicked off the first day of trading in May, with investors betting on a strong US recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 238 points, or 0.7%, at 34,113, and the S&P 500 was up 0.27%. Nasdaq ended down 0.48%, led by Tesla to drop 3.5% (TSLA) – Get a report and 2.3% on Amazon.com (AMZN) – Get a report. Inventories have traded higher in recent weeks, on optimism that the pandemic in the United States was receding as vaccination programs helped people return to work and restrictions were lifted. The S&P 500 rose 5.2% in April. But with the economy reopening, concerns about rising inflation have come and concerns that the Federal Reserve could start cutting its $ 120 billion in monthly asset purchases. Jim Cramer: The old guard mistakenly watches the new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplayed the risks of higher inflation while supporting President Joe Biden’s economic plans totaling around $ 6 trillion. Yellen said on Sunday that U.S. government spending would be spread over a decade. “It’s spread pretty evenly over eight to ten years,” Yellen said in an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. She also pledged that American families earning less than $ 400,000 a year will not see their taxes rise, despite talks of a rate hike for wealthy Americans as part of Biden’s plans. Billions in government spending, historically low interest rates and continued bond market purchases that have kept financial markets in check have “resuscitated” the world’s largest economy “in an extraordinarily efficient way,” according to the billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting (BRK.A) – Get a report that the giants of Big Tech like Alphabet (GOOGL) – Get a report and Apple (AAPL) – Get a report were “amazing in terms of what they make on capital, … they don’t need a lot of capital, and they throw in more money.” Berkshire Hathaway shares rose after Buffett said Greg Abel, the group’s vice president of non-insurance activities, would likely be his successor. Growth for U.S. manufacturers slowed in April, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management. A factory activity gauge fell to 60.7 from a 37-plus-year high of 64.7 a month earlier. Profits were reported by more than half of S&P 500 companies and nearly 90% exceeded earnings expectations, Bloomberg said. It would be the best read since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 1993. Nearly 140 companies in the index will report this week, including Pfizer (PFE) – Get a report and General Motors (GM) – Get a report. Alphabet and Apple are holdings in Jim Cramer Action Alerts PLUS Members Club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the shares? Learn more now. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has surpassed $ 3,000 in the past 24 hours and has eroded bitcoin’s dominance in the total cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, now accounts for around 47% of the total market value of the $ 2.3 trillion cryptocurrency, according to CoinGecko. This is down from around 70% at the start of the year. Ethereum now accounts for around 15% of the crypto market.







