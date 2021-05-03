Stable Coin Developer X8 AG plans to have its common

FRIBORG, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – X8 AG. (X8) in preparation for the launch of its crypto X8currency stable coin, X8 plans to have their common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) with cross-listings planned for the open market segment of the Exchange. Frankfurt (FSE)) in Germany and the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the United States.
X8 AG has selected Listing Partners Sarl, as exclusive financial advisers for the listing.
Listing partners will be the advisers and underwriters of X8 in connection with a contemplated pre-listing offer of common shares by syndication of the issue to its subscription group. In addition, as part of the international affiliations of Listing Partners groups, Antevorta Capital Partners Ltd. has been engaged to provide listing services to assist X8 in the listing process on CSE, FSE and OTC.
As part of the listing process, X8 must have prepared a non-offer prospectus to be submitted to securities regulatory authorities for review and approval. If the prospectus approves the approval process, an application for listing of X8 common shares on the CSE will be submitted for listing approval. Once CSE registration is granted, submission of a cross-list request on ESF and OTC is scheduled.
Gregor Koelj, CEO of X8, said today: Currently, there are no other stablecoin projects listed on a regulated stock exchange. We believe that this exclusive position will enhance the visibility of the X8s at the forefront while gaining significant recognition and access to financial markets. He added that at the same time, X8 AG was asking to obtain the authorization of the stable coin X8currency by the Swiss financial regulator, FINMA.
The public listing of X8 AG is expected to give financial market investors the rare opportunity to invest directly in a stable coin development project that management believes may have a long-term global view. The ongoing work on stablecoins X8currency is a value-preserving digital currency payment instrument that is expected to challenge established tokenized payment instruments with a cutting-edge fintech of its own.
About X8 AG
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Switzerland, X8 AG intends to provide cost-effective and reliable global digital cross-border payment instrument solutions. The company has successfully launched its initial X8X utility token coin offering. Currently, X8 is preparing to launch its stable currency X8currency as a digital currency through its application to FINMA which, upon approval, would grant X8 the ability to continue market operations under a Sandbox regulatory regime and apply for a Fintech license (license light bank) accordingly. The Regulatory Sandbox regime allows Swiss companies to accept deposits of up to CHF 1 million as a stable coin issuer, while the Swiss Fintech license would allow the company to accept deposits up to CHF 100 million. of CHF as a bank, in which such deposits could be found. the shape of the X8 currency and the assets supporting the stablecoin units.
Visit: www.X8AG.io
About Listing Partners Sarl and the Listing Partners Ltd. group of companies
Listing Partners is an international investment firm specializing in the financial markets ecosystem. Their goal is to create and manage the IPO plan for companies by working with senior management for successful listing and funding. Antevorta Capital Partners Ltd. is a member of the Listing Partners group of companies. She has successfully supported small and medium-sized businesses in the registration and fundraising process since 1998. Their experience and know-how guide their clients in all aspects of the IPO, mainly on the Canadian Stock Exchange, which often results in cross quotes. opportunities in other international markets.
For more information contact: [email protected]
For more information on X8, contact: Gregor Koelj, [email protected]
Warning
All statements regarding our expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives for management for future operations, including words such as anticipate, if, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, should, will, and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or accomplishments to differ materially from expected results, performance or achievements. X8 AG has no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or change our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.