Business
Buffett finally names heir to Berkshire Hathaway, foreshadowing his future in the electricity sector
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger revealed this weekend this Greg Abel, the CEO of the massive Berkshire Hathaways power generation company would one day succeed them. “The directors agree that if anything happened to me tonight, it would be Greg taking over tomorrow morning,” said Buffett.
It ended years of speculation on one of finance’s best-kept secrets. Abel, 58, is a spring chicken compared to Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97. And he’s different in another way: he’s not naturally a stock picker and asset allocator, but rather a commercial trader.
So don’t expect Abel to choose actions (this role should Todd combs and Ted weschler), but rather to continue to develop its energy activities. Abel was once instrumental in assembling a family of electric utilities which, as a stand-alone company, would be among the largest nations, with 33,000 megawatts of generation, 21,000 miles of power lines. natural gas transport and 5.2 million customers. And it’s a major cash generator, contributing $ 21 billion in revenue last year and $ 2.5 billion in pre-tax profits.
This radically changes the general character of what Berkshire Hathaway will be and what the investment motivation of owning it will be, says Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management, which has owned Berkshire shares for decades. Warren has always been kind of the secret sauce, he adds. Without it, there will be no magic attached to it.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
That said, Smead thinks the change makes sense, as low interest rates and high stock valuations left them with no fish in the barrel to pull, energy being somewhat of an exception. Regulated monopolies tend to resist both recessions and inflation. In addition, capital is in high demand for heavily subsidized decarbonization investments. Last year Berkshire gave up 8 billion dollars at Dominion Energys
re
Speaking on the weekend, Abel said that Texas’ power grid has fundamentally failed citizens because they are not resilient enough to withstand the February frost. “We went to Texas with what we think was a good fit,” he said. “The health and well-being of Texas was in jeopardy and we did indeed have to put an insurance policy in place for them.”
Abel was born in Edmonton, Alberta. Hockey graduated in 1984 from the University of Alberta. He went to work at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, then landed at geothermal company CalEnergy before joining MidAmerican Energy in 1992. Berkshire acquired the company for $ 2 billion in 2000 as part of the initial deployment of Buffetts electric utilities. In 2005, they bought Pacificorp from Scottish Power for $ 5.1 billion. In 2011, Abel replaced David Sokol as CEO of Berkshire Energy (after revelations that Sokol bought $ 10 million to Lubrizol
LZ
Buffett called Abel a great supplier. Part of it is because he knows when to go. In 2017, it looked like Berkshire was on the verge of acquiring an electricity distribution company in Texas. Oncor for $ 9 billion.
But the case did not succeed Sempra immersed in with an offer of $ 9.5 billion (plus the assumption of $ 9 billion in debt). Berkshire saw no point in trying to outdo them. Interest in the deal was Oncor’s at a good price.
In 2018, Abel was appointed vice chairman of Berkshire, alongside Ajit Jain, 69, responsible for insurance operations. Both have Berkshire in their blood, Buffett said at the time. “He’s a first-class human being,” Buffett said of Abel in a 2013 video. “There are a lot of smart people in this world, but some of them are doing very stupid things. He’s a smart guy who’ll never do a stupid thing. “
In the first quarter of 2021, Berkshires’ energy business generated a net profit of $ 703 million, up from $ 561 million a year ago. Abel has halved the production of coal-fired electricity in Berkshires in recent years.
Investor Smead predicts that Abel and Berkshire will be very patient in seeking acquisitions, likely waiting for interest rates to rise a few hundred basis points, which could ease market values. Now might not be a good time for Berkshire to acquire a major utility right now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to wait.
Tim porter, Chief Investment Officer at Reaves Asset Management manages the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF as well as the Reaves Utility Income Fund. He believes there are many opportunities for regulated utilities to generate disproportionate returns by investing for decarbonization in wind, solar and batteries. The network is old and will require a lot of investment to accommodate new energy, says Porter, whose favorites are the Wisconsins. WEC Energy
WEC
, which is investing $ 16 billion in renewable energy, while blocking old coal-fired power plants. Xcel Energy
XEL
recently reached the milestone of 10,000 megawatts of wind turbines. Allying
LNT
is accelerating its withdrawal from coal and already derives 30% of its electricity from renewable energies. While Ameren
AEE
is at the start of its transition and has just started investing $ 4.5 billion in wind and solar. All sports p / e ratios around 25 and dividend yields just below 3%.
Berkshire Hathaway meanwhile traded at $ 421,000 today, 25 times expected earnings for 2021. Shares are up 60% in one year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]