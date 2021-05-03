Buffett finally names heir to Berkshire Hathaway, foreshadowing his future in the electricity sector

A long-standing act. Buffett and Munger in 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger revealed this weekend this Greg Abel, the CEO of the massive Berkshire Hathaways power generation company would one day succeed them. “The directors agree that if anything happened to me tonight, it would be Greg taking over tomorrow morning,” said Buffett.

It ended years of speculation on one of finance’s best-kept secrets. Abel, 58, is a spring chicken compared to Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97. And he’s different in another way: he’s not naturally a stock picker and asset allocator, but rather a commercial trader.

So don’t expect Abel to choose actions (this role should Todd combs and Ted weschler), but rather to continue to develop its energy activities. Abel was once instrumental in assembling a family of electric utilities which, as a stand-alone company, would be among the largest nations, with 33,000 megawatts of generation, 21,000 miles of power lines. natural gas transport and 5.2 million customers. And it’s a major cash generator, contributing $ 21 billion in revenue last year and $ 2.5 billion in pre-tax profits.

This radically changes the general character of what Berkshire Hathaway will be and what the investment motivation of owning it will be, says Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management, which has owned Berkshire shares for decades. Warren has always been kind of the secret sauce, he adds. Without it, there will be no magic attached to it.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

That said, Smead thinks the change makes sense, as low interest rates and high stock valuations left them with no fish in the barrel to pull, energy being somewhat of an exception. Regulated monopolies tend to resist both recessions and inflation. In addition, capital is in high demand for heavily subsidized decarbonization investments. Last year Berkshire gave up 8 billion dollars at Dominion Energys



re

gas pipeline company. In recent months, Berkshire has announced plans to invest an additional $ 8 billion to build 10 new gas-fired power plants in Texas.

Speaking on the weekend, Abel said that Texas’ power grid has fundamentally failed citizens because they are not resilient enough to withstand the February frost. “We went to Texas with what we think was a good fit,” he said. “The health and well-being of Texas was in jeopardy and we did indeed have to put an insurance policy in place for them.”

Greg Abel, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., speaks at the Berkshire Hathaway Virtual … [+] annual meeting of shareholders.

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP



Abel was born in Edmonton, Alberta. Hockey graduated in 1984 from the University of Alberta. He went to work at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, then landed at geothermal company CalEnergy before joining MidAmerican Energy in 1992. Berkshire acquired the company for $ 2 billion in 2000 as part of the initial deployment of Buffetts electric utilities. In 2005, they bought Pacificorp from Scottish Power for $ 5.1 billion. In 2011, Abel replaced David Sokol as CEO of Berkshire Energy (after revelations that Sokol bought $ 10 million to Lubrizol



LZ

before recommending that Berkshire acquire the company). They have since acquired the Topaz solar farm for $ 2 billion, NV Energy in 2013 for 5.6 billion dollars, and in 2014, bought a Canadian electricity distributor Altalink for $ 2.9 billion. By 2015, Berkshire had developed half of the Iowas wind farms.

Buffett called Abel a great supplier. Part of it is because he knows when to go. In 2017, it looked like Berkshire was on the verge of acquiring an electricity distribution company in Texas. Oncor for $ 9 billion.

But the case did not succeed Sempra immersed in with an offer of $ 9.5 billion (plus the assumption of $ 9 billion in debt). Berkshire saw no point in trying to outdo them. Interest in the deal was Oncor’s at a good price.

In 2018, Abel was appointed vice chairman of Berkshire, alongside Ajit Jain, 69, responsible for insurance operations. Both have Berkshire in their blood, Buffett said at the time. “He’s a first-class human being,” Buffett said of Abel in a 2013 video. “There are a lot of smart people in this world, but some of them are doing very stupid things. He’s a smart guy who’ll never do a stupid thing. “

In the first quarter of 2021, Berkshires’ energy business generated a net profit of $ 703 million, up from $ 561 million a year ago. Abel has halved the production of coal-fired electricity in Berkshires in recent years.

Investor Smead predicts that Abel and Berkshire will be very patient in seeking acquisitions, likely waiting for interest rates to rise a few hundred basis points, which could ease market values. Now might not be a good time for Berkshire to acquire a major utility right now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to wait.

Tim porter, Chief Investment Officer at Reaves Asset Management manages the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF as well as the Reaves Utility Income Fund. He believes there are many opportunities for regulated utilities to generate disproportionate returns by investing for decarbonization in wind, solar and batteries. The network is old and will require a lot of investment to accommodate new energy, says Porter, whose favorites are the Wisconsins. WEC Energy



WEC

, which is investing $ 16 billion in renewable energy, while blocking old coal-fired power plants. Xcel Energy



XEL

recently reached the milestone of 10,000 megawatts of wind turbines. Allying



LNT

is accelerating its withdrawal from coal and already derives 30% of its electricity from renewable energies. While Ameren



AEE

is at the start of its transition and has just started investing $ 4.5 billion in wind and solar. All sports p / e ratios around 25 and dividend yields just below 3%.

Berkshire Hathaway meanwhile traded at $ 421,000 today, 25 times expected earnings for 2021. Shares are up 60% in one year.

MORE FORBESHow Buffett’s $ 10 billion pipeline deal does double environmental duty by helping Dominion Energy turn acres of manure into clean energy