Can you outperform the market?

In a crazy year for stocks, Robert Zedler, a 91-year-old retiree from Suffolk, Va., Won the Dorfmans Three Stock Derby with a 334% return.

Despite his age, Zedlers’ selections in my stock picking competition were new companies. Its biggest winner was Connect the power



, manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells. This stock climbed 543%. The next one was Modern



inventor of a leading anti-Covid vaccine, up 244%. He also landed a 213% in Read (LTHM), a producer of lithium used in electric car batteries.

It has been an extraordinary year. Out of 34 applicants, a dozen obtained a return of 100% or more. Four obtained a score above 200%.

During the competition period from April 21, 2020 to April 21, 2021, the Standard & Poors 500 Index returned 55%, including dividends. Twenty-two of the 34 candidates did better than that, and the average candidate performance was 79%.

The giant returns came because the market was depressed a year ago by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated recession. The market hit a low in mid-March, but was still depressed when the competition began.

The Dorfmans Three Stock Derby winner receives a $ 100 restaurant gift certificate, though Zedler opted to just take the money, claiming he doesn’t eat much anymore.

Would you like to try your luck in the competition? The entry rules are straightforward and are listed at the end of this column.

Zedler, the winner, retired from the agricultural chemicals business. Although he owned some aggressive stocks last year, Zedler is getting more cautious now. I’m raising money, he said. I keep my stuff stable, such as utilities.

What worries him above all is the political environment. He thinks the country is moving towards a socialist lean.

Zedler likes defense stocks such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), and metals and minerals stocks such as Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and BHP Group (BHP).

Silver medal

Second place went to Kimm Steven Nureck, who racked up a 298% return, good enough to win most years. He runs Nureck Financial Services, an insurance agency in Laurel, Delaware.

Nureck owes his silver medal to a spectacular win in Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), which increased by 751%. It was one of many energy stocks that investors believed to be in danger of bankruptcy a year ago, but which have made a dramatic comeback. He also had a 128% gain in WPX Energy, which was acquired, and a small gain in Gold Yamana (AUY).

Nureck credits President Trump with running the economy well and believes the good times will last until early next year, when he thinks inflation will slow the economy and the market.

Bronze medal

John A. Byrnes, data engineer in Omaha, Nebraska, took third place with a 215% return. Its big winner was Penn National Gaming



, up 582%. Byrnes chose him at a time when investors believed the outlook for casinos could not be worse, due to the pandemic.

Over the next year, he believes technology stocks will dominate the market, as they have for most of the past five years. Among his holdings are Nvidia Corp



and Alphabet



.

You can play

To participate in the Dorfmans Three-Stock Derby, send me your three stock picks and the rationale for them to [email protected] If you prefer, you can mail them to John Dorfman, Dorfman Value Investments, 101 Federal Street, Suite 1900, Boston MA 02110.

All entries must include:

1. Your name

2. Address

3. Profession

4. Email address

5. Phone numbers for work and home.

6. The three actions you choose. Reasons are appreciated but not required.

If you finish in the top three I’d like to interview you on short notice and possibly over a weekend, so phone numbers are key. You don’t need to own the stocks you select, but it’s great if you do. The shares must be traded in the United States, but not necessarily domiciled here. Short sales are allowed but not encouraged as I have a separate short sale competition. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are permitted.

Entries must be postmarked or time stamped no later than May 18 at midnight. The next competition will run from May 18, 2021 to April 16, 2022. Your score is the average total return, including dividends, on your three stocks. There is no charge to enter. The winner will receive a $ 100 gift certificate at the restaurant of their choice. Disclosure: I own Alphabet personally and for most of my clients. I do not own the other stocks mentioned today.

John Dorfman is President of Dorfman Value Investments LLC. His company or his clients may own or trade in the securities mentioned in this column. It can be reached at [email protected].