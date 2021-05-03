3 mass vaccination sites in Seattle are now open without an appointment





Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that anyone who lives or works in King County can now walk in at three of the city’s establishments. mass vaccination sites. The venues are the Lumen Field Event Center at SODO, the Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub, and the West Seattle Vaccination Hub. Lumen Field Event Center mass vaccination site in Seattle (news photo Q13) Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for those receiving their first or second dose. Patients receiving their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will also be scheduled for their second dose. RELATED: Washington To Allow ‘Vaccinated Sections,’ Boosting Capacity In Sports Arenas And Other Venues According to the city, about 41% of Seattle residents were fully immunized as of April 30. “To date, nearly 70% of eligible Seattle residents have started their immunization process. This is an incredible milestone, and if we continue this effort, we will reach a level of community protection where so many of us – especially our most vulnerable – will be protected from the most severe effects of this virus, ”said Durkan. “We have reached a turning point in our vaccination efforts: now anyone who wants to get vaccinated in Seattle and King County can get one. If you have been vaccinated before, be a good neighbor and help your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers. get vaccinated. It is up to all of us to defeat this pandemic. “ The city has administered 170,000 vaccines to eligible adults since January. Here is more information about City of Seattle: Today and tomorrow (May 3 and 4), Rainier Beach offers the Pfizer vaccine, and West Seattle offers the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. As of Wednesday, May 5, the following vaccines will be available each day of the operation: Lumen Field Event Center: Pfizer

Rainier Beach Vaccination Center: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer

West Seattle Vaccination Center: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer The address and opening hours of these three city vaccination sites are as follows: Lumen Field Events Center: 330 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134; Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. 5:45 p.m.

Rainier Beach Immunization Center: 8702 Seward Park Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118; Monday Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, this hub will be open until 7:30 p.m.

West Seattle Immunization Center: 2801 SW Thistle St., Seattle, WA 98126; Monday Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, May 5, this hub will be open until 7:30 p.m. RELATED: University of Washington to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Students Before Fall Semester Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms: DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather News and Apps

