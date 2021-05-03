The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,213.16, up 104.83 points.)
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Increase 10 cents, or 16.67 percent, to 70 cents on 14.4 million shares.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up eight cents, or 19.51 percent, to 49 cents, on 12.8 million shares.
Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 30.77 percent, to 68 cents, on 7.8 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up three cents, or 3.26 percent, to 95 cents on 7.7 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 6.85%, to $ 1.56 on 6.4 million shares.
Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Up two cents, or 8.89 percent, to 24.5 cents on 6.4 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Bombardier Inc. Bombardier expects to generate higher revenues in the first quarter as the aircraft maker faces an allegation that it violated restrictive covenants by selling its rail and commercial aircraft operations. The Montreal-based business jet maker released preliminary results that forecast an 18% increase in revenue from a year ago to US $ 1.3 billion. Full results will be released on Thursday at its annual meeting. Bombardier also says it expects Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of US $ 123 million and a use of free cash flow from continuing operations of US $ 405 million. The Quebec aircraft manufacturer has decided to seek the consent of the holders of other debt securities for modifications to clarify that asset sales are permitted after receiving a letter on April 22 in which the holder of the maturing debt in 2034 alleges that the various assets of the company violated alliances. The company said the allegation is “unfounded” and that asset sales will allow it to reduce debt and improve its bottom line.
Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI). Down 16 cents or 4.9 percent to $ 3.01. Organigram Holdings Inc. announces that Greg Engel is stepping down as Managing Director. The Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company did not give details of Engel’s departure, but said he will continue to act as special advisor to the board during a “period of transition. Organigram’s chairman of the board, Peter Amirault, has been appointed executive chairman from an interim basis and oversees the day-to-day management of the company until a new CEO is appointed. Engel has led the company since 2017 and has recently participated in the signing of the $ 221 million deal between Organigram and British American Tobacco. Under the deal, Organigram announced that it would grow less cannabis than its Moncton facility was supposed to produce and license at least 220 workers, or about a quarter of its staff.
Scotiabank. (TSX: BNS). Up to 17 cents at $ 78.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia says it has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 7% stake in Scotiabank Chile from the Said family. The agreement will increase Scotiabank’s stake in its Chilean operations to 83%. Scotiabank says the deal is valued at around $ 500 million. Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter says the bank’s presence in Chile is a key pillar of its international business. The Toronto-based bank says the deal supports its strategic focus on operations where it can reach scale and deliver the highest value for customers. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Down $ 1.35 or 7.2% to $ 17.53. Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. say their merger deal is now closed after receiving approval from shareholders of both companies. Tilray shareholders voted in favor of issuing shares to Aphria shareholders on Friday, but the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company has yet to reveal how many supported the proposal. About 99% of Aphria shareholders voted in favor of the deal in April. The two cannabis companies announced in December that they would merge under the Tilray name with Irwin Simon, CEO of Aphria, at the helm and Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Tilray, joining the board. The new company is expected to generate pro forma revenue of $ 874 million and will control over 17% of the retail cannabis market, the largest share held by any Canadian licensed producer. While Tilray shareholders at Friday’s meeting backed the Aphria deal, they voted against increasing the company’s authorized share capital from more than 743 million shares to 900 million shares.
