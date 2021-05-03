The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,213.16, up 104.83 points). Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Increase 10 cents, or 16.67 percent, to 70 cents on 14.4 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,213.16, up 104.83 points.) Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Increase 10 cents, or 16.67 percent, to 70 cents on 14.4 million shares. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up eight cents, or 19.51 percent, to 49 cents, on 12.8 million shares. Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 30.77 percent, to 68 cents, on 7.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up three cents, or 3.26 percent, to 95 cents on 7.7 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 6.85%, to $ 1.56 on 6.4 million shares. Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Up two cents, or 8.89 percent, to 24.5 cents on 6.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Bombardier Inc. Bombardier expects to generate higher revenues in the first quarter as the aircraft maker faces an allegation that it violated restrictive covenants by selling its rail and commercial aircraft operations. The Montreal-based business jet maker released preliminary results that forecast an 18% increase in revenue from a year ago to US $ 1.3 billion. Full results will be released on Thursday at its annual meeting. Bombardier also says it expects Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of US $ 123 million and a use of free cash flow from continuing operations of US $ 405 million. The Quebec aircraft manufacturer has decided to seek the consent of the holders of other debt securities for modifications to clarify that asset sales are permitted after receiving a letter on April 22 in which the holder of the maturing debt in 2034 alleges that the various assets of the company violated alliances. The company said the allegation is “unfounded” and that asset sales will allow it to reduce debt and improve its bottom line. Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI). Down 16 cents or 4.9 percent to $ 3.01. Organigram Holdings Inc. announces that Greg Engel is stepping down as Managing Director. The Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company did not give details of Engel’s departure, but said he will continue to act as special advisor to the board during a “period of transition. Organigram’s chairman of the board, Peter Amirault, has been appointed executive chairman from an interim basis and oversees the day-to-day management of the company until a new CEO is appointed. Engel has led the company since 2017 and has recently participated in the signing of the $ 221 million deal between Organigram and British American Tobacco. Under the deal, Organigram announced that it would grow less cannabis than its Moncton facility was supposed to produce and license at least 220 workers, or about a quarter of its staff. Scotiabank. (TSX: BNS). Up to 17 cents at $ 78.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia says it has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 7% stake in Scotiabank Chile from the Said family. The agreement will increase Scotiabank’s stake in its Chilean operations to 83%. Scotiabank says the deal is valued at around $ 500 million. Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter says the bank’s presence in Chile is a key pillar of its international business. The Toronto-based bank says the deal supports its strategic focus on operations where it can reach scale and deliver the highest value for customers. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Down $ 1.35 or 7.2% to $ 17.53. Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. say their merger deal is now closed after receiving approval from shareholders of both companies. Tilray shareholders voted in favor of issuing shares to Aphria shareholders on Friday, but the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company has yet to reveal how many supported the proposal. About 99% of Aphria shareholders voted in favor of the deal in April. The two cannabis companies announced in December that they would merge under the Tilray name with Irwin Simon, CEO of Aphria, at the helm and Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Tilray, joining the board. The new company is expected to generate pro forma revenue of $ 874 million and will control over 17% of the retail cannabis market, the largest share held by any Canadian licensed producer. While Tilray shareholders at Friday’s meeting backed the Aphria deal, they voted against increasing the company’s authorized share capital from more than 743 million shares to 900 million shares. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 3, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos