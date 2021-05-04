E-Waste disowns share price days after $ 100million New Jersey deli company does the same

On Monday, shell company E-Waste Corp. disowned his own exorbitant market valuation $ 106 million, three days after an identical move from the mysterious company that owns only one small New Jersey delicatessen.

The deli company, Hometown International, has multiple connections with E-Waste, which has no real business activity.

At best, both companies are lightly traded in the over-the-counter market.

The consecutive disavowals of their respective market caps in Securities and Exchange Commission filings came after more than two weeks of CNBC articles detailing legal and regulatory issues surrounding people and entities related to Hometown International and E-Waste.

They also come in as Hong Kong-based company Maso Capital continues to try to position the two companies as vehicles for acquisition by private companies to become publicly traded on the US stock markets.

In his Monday filing with the SEC, E-Waste management said it “disclaims the price of its publicly traded shares in the over-the-counter markets under the symbol ‘EWST’.”

“Management is not aware of any basis to support the company’s stock price, based on its income or assets,” the filing said in language that mirrored that of the Hometown International filing. last Friday.

Last week, Hometown International and E-Waste on the same day killed consulting deals with a North Carolina company controlled by the father of the president of Hometown.

The measures, which cited “recent negative press”, were praised by Maso Capital founder Manoj Jain, who said: “We look forward to the two public companies implementing their announced acquisition plans.”

Last month, E-Waste raised $ 2.5 million from several institutional investors in a private placement offering, according to Monday’s filing.

“Management has disclosed that the proceeds of this private placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, and to research, investigate and, if such an investigation warrants, engage in a business combination. companies with a private entity whose activity represents an opportunity for the company. shareholders ”, indicates the file.

The case was signed by E-Waste chairman John Rollo, whose company in November reported a net loss of nearly $ 58,000 for the previous nine months.