Stock market today: Dow leads mixed May start for stocks





the Dow Jones Industrial Average started the month with a gain of 0.7% to 34,113 on Monday, despite a weaker than expected manufacturing report from the Institute of Supply Management. Supply bottlenecks resulted in an April reading of 60.7, a slower rate of expansion than the March reading of 64.7 reported, but expansion nonetheless. “Although the composite was a bit below expectations (Barclays 64.5; consensus 65.0), the decline stems from a solid March reading which was the highest since 1983,” says Barclays economist , Jonathan Millar. “Indeed, the components of the composite continue to indicate very strong growth, which is not surprising, given the very favorable demand conditions in a context of fiscal stimulus, the relaxation of social distancing restrictions and the progress underway in vaccinations. “ We’re happy to see that at least some investors have heeded our advice to ignore the urge to “sell in May and go”. But stocks weren’t exactly on the rise across the board. the Nasdaq Composite (-0.5% to 13,895) struggled, due to weakness in mega-stores and tech names such as You’re here (TSLA, -3.5%), Amazon.com(AMZN, -2.3%) and Salesforce.com (CRM, -2.9%). “For the first time in a long time, there is a clear value / cyclical bias as growth / technology is under pressure,” says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “Technology faltered last week despite explosive numbers in mega-cap stocks. This is all the more worrying as the rate environment remains under control.”

gained 0.3% to 4,192. The little cap Russell 2000 also ended in the dark, up 0.5% to 2,277.

also ended in the dark, up 0.5% to 2,277. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, + 1.7%) held its 2021 Annual General Meeting this weekend. Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Executive Vice President Charlie Munger discussed a number of topics, including reduction of Berkshire’s stake in Apple (AAPL) in Q4 2020. “That was probably a mistake,” Buffett said, adding that AAPL’s share price is a “huge, huge deal” given how “essential” the company’s products are to people. Also of note: Berkshire increased fourth quarter operating income 20% to $ 5.9 billion, while cash flow rose 5% to $ 145.4 billion.

Domino Pizza (DPZ, + 2.6%) was a notable winner today. The pizza chain has revealed an accelerated share buyback program, saying in a regulatory filing that it will pay Barclays $ 1 billion in cash for around 2 million DPZ shares.

(DPZ, + 2.6%) was a notable winner today. The pizza chain has revealed an accelerated share buyback program, saying in a regulatory filing that it will pay Barclays $ 1 billion in cash for around 2 million DPZ shares. U.S. crude oil futures jumped 1.4% to close at $ 64.49 a barrel.

jumped 1.4% to close at $ 64.49 a barrel. Gold futures broke a four-day losing streak, adding 1.4% to settle at $ 1,791.80 an ounce.

broke a four-day losing streak, adding 1.4% to settle at $ 1,791.80 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 2.3% to 18.18.

fell 2.3% to 18.18. Bitcoin prices improved 1.1% to $ 57,530.32. The 18.6% improvement in Ethereum, at $ 3,300.64 (Bitcointrades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are from 4 p.m. each trading day.) Another great week of reports … and dividends What should investors expect this week? On Thursday and Friday we’ll get the latest weekly unemployment reports and April jobs data, respectively, but throughout the week another round of earnings reports, anchored by General Motors (GM), Pfizer (PFE), Under protection (UAA) and Pay Pal (PYPL). And since many companies tend to synchronize their dividend and buyout stocks with their earnings reports, you can expect plenty of news on the dividend growth front as well. In some cases, these increases could be token hikes meant to secure current or future membership in Dividend Aristocrats. But others are bound to compete with this year’s most explosive improvements of 15%, 20% or even 30%, which drastically change the income aspect of current shareholders’ investments. Ideally, of course, investors want the best of both worlds: longevity of income and generosity. These 10 dividend-paying stocks could be a good fit. This group of top-notch last names, for the most part, offers a solid history of increasing payments, a high level of recent increases relative to their peers, and the operational quality to continue to afford those annual increases. Kyle Woodley has long been AMZN, CRM, PYPL, and Ethereum at the time of this writing.







