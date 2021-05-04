Expansion of Mass General Brigham to Westboro, Westwood and Woburn





A coalition comprising community members, business leaders, health care providers and more has lashed out against a plan by Mass General Brigham’s health care system to expand into the suburbs Western countries, arguing that it would threaten essential local hospitals and health systems, increase costs and prevent equity in access to care. We call on the Department of Public Health to carefully examine the MGB proposal through the lens of health equity, community demand and costs, said Dan Cence, spokesperson for the Coalition for Protection. community care, in a press release. Local healthcare providers are essential to the well-being of our communities and have proven time and time again their commitment to providing high quality and valuable care to all patients. Plans to expand outpatient clinics for MGBs will threaten their ability to provide exceptional care to all members of the community, including the most vulnerable. MGB has filed a $ 2.4 billion expansion plan with the Department of Public Health, which includes the proposed development of three outpatient clinics, expanding its reach to Westboro, Woburn and Westwood, the coalition said in a statement. Press. But the coalition said the plan duplicated existing services without increasing the quality of care. The outpatient services offered are already offered by quality, low-cost community providers in these regions – duplicating pre-existing services without increasing the quality of care and running counter to cost containment targets set by the state to encourage the right allocation of health care. resources, the press release says. In addition, the coalition said the expansion undermines the viability of local community-based health care providers who serve as essential safety nets for the most vulnerable regions. It has been well documented by Massachusetts regulators, academic research and practitioners in the field that ambulatory care centers without local affiliations drive patients with commercial insurance away from community hospitals and neighboring health systems, the coalition wrote. . This would be devastating for community providers who rely on this care to maintain their operations and provide high-quality services to patients who are insured by public programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, or to those who are uninsured. The expansion of MGBs would force local institutions to reduce or discontinue essential safety net services, increase the cost of care, or even close their doors entirely. Coalition members include United Way of Central Massachusetts; Center-West Justice Center; Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce; Marlboro Regional Chamber of Commerce; Thrive Support & Advocacy; YWCA of Central Massachusetts; Boys & Girls Club of Worcester; Coalition for a Healthy Greater Worcester; Highland Healthcare Associates IPA; Worcester Community Action Council; UMass Memorial Health; Shields Healthcare Group; Wellforce; Coghlin Electrical Contractors Inc .; and VirtualInc. MGB could not be reached immediately for comment.

