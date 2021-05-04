Squarespace is expected to go public later in May.





Squarespace Headquarters in New York. Courtesy of Squarespace



Squarespace has set a date for its direct sale. The web hosting company plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange on or around May 19. a flyer said. Squarespace is not raising new capital with the offering. Instead, the company’s shareholders registered for resale 40,401,820 Class A common shares. Shareholders may or may not sell their shares, the filing said. The company plans to trade under the symbol SQSP. Squarespace is the fourth company to file a direct enrollment request this year. ZipRecruiter goes public via direct listing and plans to debut on the NYSE on May 26. Coinbase (ticker: COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange, used the method to list its shares in April on the Nasdaq, after the Roblox gaming platform (RBLX) did so for its March debut on the NYSE. . Companies mainly use direct listings because they are cheaper than traditional IPOs and allow shareholders to sell their shares to the public without intermediaries. Direct listed investment banks typically work as financial advisers for the IPO. Squarespace has listed 14 investment banks that work as advisers, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Securities, Barclays Capital, and RBC Capital Markets. Goldman and



JP Morgan



will work with the designated market maker to set the opening price for Squarespaces, the prospectus says. Direct listings also don’t include blocks. This means Squarespace shareholders can selltheir shares as soon as the company is listed later this month. Founded in 2003, Squarespace is a website building and payments company. Its platform is used by millions of customers in more than 180 companies, according to a prospectus. Squarespace was profitable in 2020, although revenue fell 47% to $ 30.1 million as of December 31, from around $ 58.2 million in profit in 2019. Revenue increased 28% to 621.1 million dollars in 2020. In March, Squarespace acquired Tock, a foodservice technology platform, for $ 415 million, the prospectus says. Squarespace has raised $ 578.5 million in funding, Crunchbase said. This includes a $ 300 million in March which valued Squarespace at $ 10 billion. Investors included Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity, Tiger Global Management, D1 Capital Partners,



Partners T. Rowe Price,

Accel Capital and General Atlantic. Squarespace founder and CEO Anthony Casalena has registered 6.2 million shares that he may or may not sell, according to the prospectus. General Atlantic is offering about 13.7 million shares, Index Ventures has registered about 6.5 million shares, and Accel is offering nearly 3.9 million. Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]

