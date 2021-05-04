Sonoma County Airport Express Restarts Bus Service to San Francisco and Oakland Airports





Another signal that things are starting to return to normal will come at 3:45 a.m. on Monday, when a Sonoma County Airport express bus leaves the Charles M. Schulz County Airport for the International Airport. of San Francisco. The trip will mark a return limited to business for the Santa Rosa-based shuttle service which carried 800 passengers a day before the pandemic. They ranged from those going to Europe to employees of United Airlines to security guards at the airport in San Francisco. The company’s last trip was on the night of March 22, 2020, and then the trip effectively stopped after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. With more people resuming air travel, the airport express operator decided it would be a good time to restart service, with nine daily round trips to San Francisco compared to 19 before the pandemic, said Anthony Geraldi, Chief Operating Officer. There will be seven daily round trips to Oakland International Airport, which is a reduction from the nine pre-pandemic round trips. Standard fares for adult one-way travel to either airport are $ 38 per person from any of Sonoma County’s four stops. With the airport express buses back on the roads, it’s pretty much a good indication in my mind that this pandemic is ending, Geraldi said. As soon as demand dictates, we will increase our frequency of service. Of the company’s employees, 48 ​​of the 52 team members before the temporary shutdown are back, Geraldi said. One of the four workers not returning died of complications from the coronavirus. The team includes Tom Maybury, a driver for eight years after working for the Santa Rosa School District and before that driving trucks. This is the last job I want to have when I retire, Maybury said. The drivers are life sentences here. Jon Stout, county airport manager, said he is happy the airport express bus service is restarting, although the vast majority of passengers will be going to San Francisco or Oakland airports rather than ‘at the local Santa Rosa airport. The county airport benefits from shuttle service on the rare occasion that a mechanical problem or weather event threatens to delay a plane’s scheduled departure from Santa Rosa, Stout said. Airlines can respond and get passengers on a same-day flight from San Francisco or Oakland via the shuttle service without having to worry about staying overnight. That’s an advantage we have over many smaller airports, said Stout, who noted that this option helps visitors not have bad memories of a trip to the county preventing them from coming back. It is a great help. Editor Bill Swindell can be reached at 707-521-5223 or [email protected]

