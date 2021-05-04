Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Point Up Led By Financials, Banks; Bajaj Fin, SBI main winners





STOCK ADVICE: Rahul Mohindar, viratechindia.com Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 102 and a target of Rs 111 Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 700 and a target of Rs 735 Buy Adani ports with a stop loss of Rs 740 and a target of Rs 805 Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,925 and a target of Rs 1,985 Disclaimer: The CNBCTV18.com editorial team does not engage in speculative or active trading in the stock markets and follows its code of conduct on trading and investing in securities. Any investor / spectator is advised to perform the necessary due diligence on their own or through a licensed financial advisor for investment decisions.

TVS Motors shares trade after poor April sales figures TVS Motor Company Ltd’s share price traded lower, listed at Rs 615.95 on NSE at 11:07 am Shares fell after the two-wheeler company announced Monday that its sales totals stood at 2.38,983 units in April, down 26% from 3.22,683 units in March. TVS had exported 9,640 two and three-wheeled vehicles in April 2020. The company’s total sales of two-wheelers in April stood at 2.26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March. As of April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. The company’s domestic sales of two-wheelers last month amounted to 1,31,386 units, down 35% from 2,02,155 units in March this year. There were no sales in the domestic market in April of last year due to a nationwide blockage. “Domestic sales in April 2021 are lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retail sales continue to be ahead of shipments. We have reduced dealer inventories to support channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate stocks for customer demand when it reopens, ”TVS Motor noted. The company’s total exports amounted to 1.07,185 units in April compared to 9,640 units recorded in April 2020. Two-wheeler exports stood at 94,807 units in April compared to 8,134 units in the same. month last year.

RIL Q4FY21: O2C could be a positive surprise this year, says Jal Irani Reliance Industries (RIL) recorded a strong performance in the O2C business during the quarter ended in March. Reliance Retail saw 25% sequential revenue growth, while for Reliance Jio it was moderate performance. According to Jal Irani, Senior Vice President-Institutional Equity Research, at Edelweiss Financial Services, the gas sector is coming back with a big bang and O2C activity could be a significant positive surprise this year. “In the O2C business, if we no longer have a break between refining and petrochemicals, the petrochemical business is doing exceptionally well. I think the O2C business as a whole, including refining, will also do very well in the future, ”he said.

Hit 52 week high Insurance!! SBI Life and ICICI Pru Tata Steel Hindalco Adani Ent NMDC Aarti Inds Inds Apcotex Etc. advanced Winners Sadbhav Infra UPL Bajaj Finance RBL Bank SBI BPCL Coal India Adani Ports PTC India End Indian Bank GNP Baroda Bank Mah Bank Bank of India Welcome first palm IDFC First Bank Union bank Magma Fincorp Canara Bank Central Bank of India Employment UPL NTPC Losers L&T Tech Cipla Wipro Tata Cons Wipro THEIR M&M Titan DRL RIL Electrical network HDFC ltd Infosys Shree Cement Sundaram End

STOCK ADVICE: Shubham Agarwal, CEO and Head of Research, Quantsapp Advisory Buy a strike call option of 5,400 in Dr Reddy’s labs for a target of Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 130. Buy a strike call option of 4000 at Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 60. Buy a 700 shot call option in Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 28 with a stop loss at Rs 17. Disclaimer: The CNBCTV18.com editorial team does not engage in speculative or active trading in the stock markets and follows its code of conduct on trading and investing in securities. Any investor / spectator is advised to perform the necessary due diligence on their own or through a licensed financial advisor for investment decisions.

SBI Life Shares Increase Over 4% on Strong Fourth Quarter Earnings; share reaches its highest level in 52 weeks SBI Life’s share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,005.05, rising more than 4% on Tuesday, a day after the insurance giant posted net profit of 532.38 crore for the March quarter.

Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, Bank Nifty up 1.2% At 10:04 am, the Sensex traded 0.19% higher, up 94 decks, to 48,812, while the Nifty was 0.23% higher, up 34 points, to 14,668. The Midcap index rose 1.11% and the banking tonnage jumped 1.2%.

BIG News | Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett appoints Greg Abel as his successor

Here’s what Dipan Mehta, Director of Elixir Equities has to say about Tata Chemicals, Kotak Bank and insurance companies About Tata chemicals “A correction in Tata Chemicals is a good opportunity. We are seeing an explosion in commodity prices and that will not escape Tata Chemicals, which is primarily a chemical company. Additionally, many of their expansion plans in India are underway. So, if you plan to buy stocks with a minor correction, over the next 3-6 months, it could turn out very good returns in the future. About Kotak Mahindra Bank “Now is not the time to sell Kotak Mahindra Bank due to a minor disappointment. Maybe such fixes are good opportunities. So I’m not that negative about Kotak Bank in the medium to long term. “ About insurance companies “Insurance will soon become pretty much mainstream over the next 5 years, as the bank has become and few stocks might even end up in Sensex and Nifty over the next 2-3 years. This is an industry where investors need to have low exposure that will gradually increase over the years and one of the insurance companies – I think all three, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential or SBI Life are more or less growing. tandem. So very positive on the sector and SBI Life in particular.

Opening bell: Sensex and Nifty start 0.5% higher led by midcaps and banks India’s benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started 0.5% higher on Tuesday, buying mid-sized stocks, which rose nearly one percent, and bank stocks. Sentiment improved as coronavirus cases showed a downward trend. At 9:16 am, the Sensex jumped 268 points or 0.55% to 48986, and the Nifty rose 84 points or 0.58% to 14,718. Among stocks, Axis Bank, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the main winners, rising 1.5-2%. Petroleum marketing companies also rose more than 1.5% as they raised retail prices for gasoline and diesel. Global brokerage Credit Suisse said in a report last week that the WTO would likely start raising fuel prices after the Assembly election results.

Rupee | The rupee rose 14 peas to close an almost one-month high of 73.95 against the US dollar on Monday after the US dollar lost in global markets. Lower crude oil prices and positive economic data helped the local unit reduce its early losses. The rupee had opened lower at 74.25 and hit the day’s low of 74.33 later, in line with early losses on domestic stocks. The local unit, however, reduced its losses in the afternoon trading thanks to dollar selling by exporters, positive manufacturing data and a rally in stock indexes. The rupee hit a high of 73.90 before closing at 73.95, the highest closing level since April 6.

Oil Approaches Demand Growth Outlook in US and Europe Oil prices added to Tuesday’s overnight gains, supported as more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract more travelers, which would help offset the weakening of the demand for fuel in India as COVID19 cases skyrocket.

Asian equity markets advance on signs of recovery Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as regional equity investors looked for signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopened Asia-Pacific equities largest index outside MSCI’s Japan rose 0.05% on an overnight positive Wall Street advance. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened 0.3% higher at 28,441.95.

US equities | Stocks were solidly higher on Monday, and investors applauded a heavy dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the US economy is growing. The S&P 500 Index was up 0.6% at 10:05 am Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. The S&P adds to April’s 5.2% gains, its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. It recorded a gain of around 28% between November and April.

First up, here’s a quick look at what happened in the markets on Monday. Domestic stock markets rallied to settle on a flat note, with financials relatively underperforming on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex Index finished 63.84 points or 0.13% lower at 48,718.52, while the broader benchmark NSE Nifty closed 3.05 points or 0.02% higher at 14634.15. Overall, Sensex gained 690 points and Nifty gained 218 points from the day’s low, while the midcap index was up 328 points and Nifty bank was up 559 points from the lows.

Welcome to the CNBC-TV18 Market Live blog Hello, readers! I’m Anshul from the CNBC-TV18 office. Welcome to our Market Blog, where we provide continuous live coverage of the latest developments in the stock market, business and economy. We’ll also provide you with instant feedback and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and editors, researchers and journalists. If you are an investor, we wish you a great trading day. Good luck!







