Telenor posts first quarter loss after canceling Myanmar operations following coup





OSLO (Reuters) – Norways Telenor said on Tuesday it had written off its Myanmar operations amid the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the country, plunging the group into a loss in the first trimester and lowering its shares. FILE PHOTO: The Telenor logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia on March 21, 2018. REUTERS / Marko Djurica / File Photo Although it will continue to operate in Myanmar, Telenors’ mobile activity in the Asian country, where it has been present since 2014, remains severely restricted following the takeover by the military in a coup. Status as of February 1. The company added some 2 million users in Myanmar during the quarter, bringing its local customer base to 18.2 million. But the new regime imposed network restrictions on all carriers and ordered a nationwide mobile data shutdown on March 15 that has since halved Telenors’ subscription and traffic revenues in the country, the company said. . While Telenor saw an irregular, uncertain and deeply worrying situation with limited prospects for improvement going forward, Telenor would remain in Myanmar for the time being, CEO Sigve Brekke said. Despite the difficult situation we see in the country, we still believe that we are making a difference in the continuation of our operations, he said during a presentation of the results. We strive to continue to do so to the best of our ability. Telenor wrote down Telenor Myanmar entirely in its first quarter accounts, recording a loss of SEK 6.5 billion ($ 783 million) and removing the transaction from its overall business outlook for 2021. Due to the depreciation, the Telenor group’s net profit fell to a loss of NOK 3.9 billion in the first quarter compared to a profit of NOK 698 million a year ago. Telenor’s shares were down 2.0% at 7:22 a.m. GMT, lagging behind a flat Oslo benchmark. Adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 8% year-on-year to 13 billion kroner, in line with an analysts forecast of 13.1 billion kroner. Telenor, reiterated its forecast for the full year for the overall organic revenue and profit to remain unchanged year on year from 2020. He reiterated that capital expenditure would amount to between 15 % and 16% of turnover. The company, which serves 187 million customers in nine countries in Europe and Asia, a net gain of 5 million since the start of the year, announced last month that it intends to merge its Malaysian unit with its competitor. Axiata, seeking to form a new market leader. . ($ 1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns) Editing by Kim Coghill and Kirsten Donovan

