Priority Income Fund, Inc. Preferred Share Offer Price

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Priority Income Fund, Inc. (the Company) today announced that it has announced the price of a subscribed public offering of 1,040,000 shares of shares 6.00% Series H preferred futures maturing in 2026 (Stock) at a public offering price of $ 25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $ 24.9 million. dollars after payment of sales discounts and commissions and estimated offering fees payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 156,000 additional preferred shares to cover overuse, if any.
The Company has applied to list the preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol PRIFH. If the application is approved, trading on the NYSE of the preferred shares is expected to commence within 30 days of the date of issue of the preferred shares. The preferred stock has received a private rating of BBB- by Egan-Jones Ratings Co.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the preferred share offering to redeem all of the Company’s existing Series B forward preferred shares, to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, and for general working capital purposes.
The offering is expected to close on May 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as Senior Bookkeeping Manager for the Offering and Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Incapital LLC, National Securities Corporation, Wedbush Securities Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting jointly responsible for the accounting of the offer.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The provisional prospectus and the final prospectus, when available, which contain this and other information about the company, should be read carefully before investing. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of this offering or any other security and there will be no sale of such securities or any other security mentioned in the this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.
The preferred share can only be offered by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus (and the final prospectus, if available) may be obtained by writing: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 640 5th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, or : 1- 800-573-2541, or: [email protected] Copies can also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
About the Priority Income Fund
Priority Income Fund, Inc. is a registered closed-end fund that was established to acquire and grow an investment portfolio consisting primarily of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as secured loan bonds (” CLO ”). These loans will generally have a variable interest rate and include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which are generally private and public companies based in the United States. The company is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is led by a team of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of Prospect Capital Management LP For more information visit priorityincomefund.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of performance. or future results. involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
