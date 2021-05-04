HCA CEO compensation increased 12% during pandemic

Peter H. Lewis

HCA Healthcare, which owns and operates Mission Hospital in Asheville, reported last month making $ 1.4 billion in profit for the first three months of 2021, more than double the amount for the same period last year.

The new figures follow the HCA’s report in February that annual profits hit a record $ 3.8 billion in 2020, despite the pandemic, on the basis of what the company called strong cost management.

In a proxy circular filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, HCA said its primary goal is to provide the highest quality health care to our patients, while having a positive impact on patients. communities in which we operate. But it rewards senior leaders much more for achieving financial performance objectives than for achieving quality of care parameters.

A year after announcing that its top executives would take a 30% pay cut during the pandemic, HCA reported last month that the total compensation of its chief executive, Sam Hazen, had increased by nearly 12%, to 30.4 million dollars in 2020. Total compensation for other senior HCA executives also increased significantly during the pandemic.

Nancy Lindell, director of public relations and media relations for the HCA Healthcare North Carolina division and Mission Hospital, declined to present the performances of the West North Carolina HCA division or to disclose the financial compensation of hospital executives local.

Profits up, grades down

On April 29, the Leapfrog Group downgraded Mission Hospital to a B grade in its assessment of the hospital’s safety rating in spring 2021, based on performance metrics collected immediately before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Independent nonprofit group Leapfrog says its ratings reflect hospitals’ ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. The mission received an A grade in the Leapfrog Fall 2020 assessment; it is not known when the fall 2020 data was collected.

A detailed breakdown of the Leapfrog ranking system can be found here.

On April 28, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) also lowered the overall rating of Mission hospitals to four stars from five last year, and reported that patients gave Mission a rating of three stars.

CMS uses a five-star quality rating system to measure Medicare beneficiaries’ experiences with their health plan and health care system. The latest ratings are based on data collected after HCA took over the mission system.

According to CMS, the overall star rating is based on a hospital’s performance in different quality areas, such as heart attack and pneumonia treatment, readmission rates, and safety of care.

The patient survey evaluation measures patients’ experience of their hospital care, says CMS. Patients recently discharged from hospital were interviewed on important topics such as the quality of communication between nurses and doctors, the responsiveness of hospital staff to their needs, and the cleanliness and calm of the hospital environment.

Detailed scores for CMS ranking can be found here.

Proxy statement confirms priorities

Based on a formula included in the proxy report filed by HCA, the Nashville-based system calculates stock awards and executive bonuses that typically exceed base salary on a formula based 80% on financial performance and earnings. of shareholders, and only 20% on the achievement of industry objectives. for the quality of patient care.

The proxy circular also revealed that the HCA board of directors opposed a shareholder proposal to increase the 20% weighting of quality of care on executive compensation.

The proposal would not provide meaningful information to shareholders, would not be a good use of the company’s resources and is not necessary, ”the directors of the HCA said in the proxy circular.

National Nurses United, work union representing nurses at Mission Hospital and 18 other HCA healthcare facilities across the country, called HCA “the poster child of a corporate hospital chain that prioritized profits over the needs of patients, nurses and health workers ”.

As a public company, HCA is required by law to prioritize making money for shareholders over other goals. Prior to its acquisition by HCA in 2019, Mission Health was a non-profit company committed to making quality of patient care a top priority.

HCA increased the prices of most medical care by 10% shortly after taking control of Mission, but it also met its profit targets in part by reducing staffing, reducing other unrelated costs. to the workforce and achieving other efficiency gains.

Mission receives accolades for its care

Despite dropping scores for several weeks, Lindell, the spokesperson for the HCA-Mission, said the mission continued to receive accolades, including recent recognition as Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals for the 15th time, and Magnet recognition for their professionalism, teamwork and patient care.

The Magnetic Recognition Program is administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which enables nurses to recognize nursing excellence in other nurses.

Asked about the significant pay increases for Hazen and other top executives despite promises to cut their wages, Lindell wrote in an email to Asheville Watchdog: Last spring we announced that many executives at HCA Healthcare were taking a pay cut until the peak of the past pandemic. It was during this period that hospitals across the country canceled services and closed many areas in hospitals.

In a letter to HCA employees, Hazen said he would donate 100% of his salary in April and May to the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, which supports colleagues in times of natural disaster, illness, injury or others. difficulties, Lindell wrote.

Other senior executives at HCA suffered a 30% pay cut, and key business, division and hospital executives suffered cuts of 10% to 20%, Lindell said. As part of our efforts to protect our colleagues and their families, HCA Healthcare offered pandemic compensation to staff members who worked in areas of our hospitals that were closed due to the pandemic.

According to his power of attorney, CEO Hazens 2020 base salary has been reduced by $ 109,010 due to HCA’s pledge to cut salaries during the pandemic. But due to stock awards, bonuses and retirement benefits based largely on cutting costs and meeting profit targets, his total compensation soared by more than $ 3.6 million in 2020. .

Last year, HCA Healthcare returned to taxpayers the $ 6 billion in COVID-19 relief funds it received under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) law.

Departures of doctors and nurses

Reports of record HCA profits come as some mission staff in the Asheville area complain about what they say is chronically understaffed and a lack of adequate resources. As reported by WLOS-TV earlier this year, dozens of medics have left HCA / Mission since the takeover. While some departing staff have mentioned their dissatisfaction with the management of HCA, it is unclear how many departures were scheduled before HCA took over.

HCA-Mission declined to give figures for staffing before and after the sale, or to give details of staffing ratios, including the number of patients each nurse must help.

Nashville-based HCA, which operates 186 hospitals in the United States and England, acquired Ashevilles Mission Health System in a $ 1.5 billion deal that closed on February 1, 2019. The background and details of the sale are always protected from public scrutiny by perpetual non-disclosure. agreements approved by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and the Mission Healths Board of Directors.

With its flagship hospital in Asheville, the North Carolina division of HCAs includes seven hospitals and numerous clinics that serve 18 predominantly rural counties in western North Carolina. It employs around 12,000 people.

Asheville Guard Dog is a non-profit news team that produces articles important to Asheville and Buncombe County. Peter H. Lewis is a former writer and editor at the New York Times. He can be contacted at [email protected]