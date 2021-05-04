Flippy’s maker now sells the software behind the robot





Photograph courtesy of Miso Robotics Restaurants can now purchase the technology that powers Flippy, the automated frying cooker, without a robot. Miso Robotics, the maker of Flippy, on Tuesday unveiled software called CookRight, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide kitchen workers to the grill. The idea is to reduce errors and food waste and make cooking more efficient. “It’s almost like cooking for dummies,” said Buck Jordan, CEO of Miso. The company isn’t shying away from Flippy, he said, but it wanted to give restaurants some of the benefits of automation minus the major steps of installing a food processor in the kitchen. The only hardware associated with CookRight is two cameras and a tablet, and restaurants can install it themselves. The software integrates with a restaurant’s point of sale system. As soon as an item is placed on the grill, CookRight can identify it with 96% accuracy and will guide staff through the cooking process, such as indicating when to turn a steak and when to remove it. He can also coordinate the schedule so that food is served fresh for multiple guests at a table, or is ready as soon as a delivery guy is supposed to arrive. This can help alleviate the “cognitive load” on kitchen staff and reduce the time restaurants spend on training and quality assurance, Jordan said. CookRight also offers real-time data that allows operators to oversee workflows and monitor product levels. For Miso, the platform is expanding its market beyond the concepts of fast food burgers and fries that are currently Flippy’s specialty. Any type of restaurant can use it to support the grill station. “Miso is super focused on QSR, but with CookRight we can step into fast, relaxed and fine dining,” he said. CookRight costs $ 100 per month and there is no setup fee. It is currently being tested with a “big chain” which Jordan says will be announced shortly.







