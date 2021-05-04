Investing In This ETF Now Could Make You A Millionaire Retiree





For 20 years, we’ve watched game show contestants struggle to answer the TV show’s 14 questions. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. During this time, only 12 players emerged victorious. You could try your hand at Millionaire for quick results, but investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) is a more reliable method of increasing your net worth. A forward-looking ETF to consider for your retirement portfolio is the IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ: ESGU). Why ETFs? ETFs and mutual funds give you quick access to a diversified portfolio. Choose a broad market fund and one stock spreads your risk over hundreds of different stocks. This diversification will mean less volatility compared to owning a handful of individual companies. ETFs, however, have additional advantages over mutual funds. For starters, you can buy a single share of an ETF, while some mutual funds have minimum investment thresholds that can be several thousand dollars. ETFs can also be more tax efficient. It is possible to realize taxable capital gains on mutual funds without selling stocks, but this is generally not the case with ETFs. As long as you keep your shares, you should not realize any capital gain. Note that ETFs and mutual funds can produce taxable dividend income. Why an ESG ETF? ESG stands for environment, social and governance. An ESG fund builds its portfolio with companies engaged in sustainable business practices in these three areas. Here are some examples of corporate ESG initiatives: Environment: Environmental initiatives focus on the consumption of natural resources and waste management. iphone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) uses 100% renewable energy to power its stores, offices and data centers. The company is also actively reducing its water consumption and carbon emissions.

Social issues encompass impact on the community, workplace safety and employee engagement, diversity and training. One of of social programs is a $ 700 million commitment to train and develop 100,000 employees by 2025. Governance: Governance deals with the independence and structure of the board, as well as executive compensation, transparency of reporting and political activities. The board of the chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has 11 independent members out of 12. 18% of independent members are women and 25% of all Board members are under-represented minorities. Board members serve for one year and are evaluated annually. Many ESG programs offer long-term returns in the form of lower energy costs, lower revenue, or more responsible executive compensation. But that doesn’t mean that ESG companies sacrifice their short-term performance. This is a fundamental aspect of ESG investing – strong ESG companies today meet the financial and technical requirements of an investor, while working for a more sustainable future. This is one of the reasons why ESG exposure fits perfectly into your long-term retirement strategy. You will likely have assets in your retirement account decades later; it makes sense to own businesses with a forward thinking approach. Figures on iShares ESG Aware The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF tracks the MSCI USA Extended ESG Index. The index includes 347 large and mid-cap US companies with positive ESG performance. The major headlines are mostly the same tech companies you’ll see in S&P 500 index funds: Apple, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). This fund mimics the risk and reward characteristics of the broader market – making it a kind of entry point for new ESG investors. However, ESG screening is less strict than other ESG funds. For example, the index filters five controversial business activities, including tobacco, firearms and thermal coal. But another iShares fund, the ETF ESG Advanced MSCI USA (NASDAQ: USXF), follows an index that filters 14 controversial activities. The iShares ESG ETF is also a young fund, launched in 2016. The average annual return since its inception is 17.86% and the fund’s expense ratio is 0.15%. Net assets total $ 16 billion. The Million Dollar Path Going forward, it is unlikely that this fund will continue to maintain this growth rate of nearly 18% for an extended period. Assuming a more average growth rate of 7% to 8%, a monthly contribution of $ 500 to $ 600 would get you to $ 1 million in 35 years. The 35-year-old schedule obviously doesn’t compare to making $ 1 million on a 30-minute TV show. But saving and investing have a more predictable outcome than Millionaire, especially in the long run. It is a wonderful thing to know that you can join the millionaire club without beating the odds or even calling a friend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







