



the Post Office offers services that more people have access to than ever before, in large part due to recent foreclosure restrictions and bank branch closures. However, there are still thousands of people ignoring the banking services available at their local post office. You can do most of your daily banking services by post free of charge, and he says 93 percent of the UK’s population live within a mile of their nearest and 99.7 percent are within three miles. There are over 11,500 post offices in the UK and most are kiosks at other retailers so use the branch search tool here to find your nearest. What can people do in any UK post office? You can use any of these services at a post office counter: Withdraw money from your usual bank account with your card

Pay in cash to your usual bank account using a card or payment slip

Check your bank balance with your card

Deposit a check These banking services are available free of charge to customers of over 30 banks and building societies, including all the big names of the high street such as Clydesdale, RBS, Natwest, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, TSB, HSBC and Barclays. The Post says it is able to serve 99% of UK bank customers – you can see the full list of participating banks and the services available. here. The most read money stories today Where and when can you use Swiss Post’s banking services? You can use these services: At any post office, including retail outlets

Whenever it is open – this includes evenings and Sundays (if applicable) A new collaboration between the Post Office and the big banks to help bring back recently launched local financial services across the UK. ATM and bank branch closures, as well as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, have raised concerns about the future of cash, though the UK government is considering legislating to protect it. The Scottish sites involved in the Cash Pilot Community Access Programs (CACP) are Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire and Denny in Falkirk.





(Image: Rutherglen Reformer)

In Cambuslang, a new postal banking hub has been set up, with dedicated rooms where customers can see staff from their own bank. The hub will provide access to basic banking operations and cash withdrawals and deposits through a counter managed by the Post Office. They will also provide access to face-to-face banking services, provided by the banks that have the most customers in each region. In addition to banking centers, other initiatives tested include widespread cash back rewards at local stores, restaurants and pubs, new free ATMs, and digital education services.







