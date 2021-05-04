Miso Robotics launches CookRight to automate restaurant cooking (without the robot)





Miso robotics today announced CookRight, new restaurant software that provides its Flippy robot cooking, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), without the robotic hardware. The new CookRight platform uses cameras mounted above a grill with a tablet computer. Cameras watch food being prepared and use a combination of computer vision, thermal detection and AI to identify a piece of meat, its thickness, and the progress of cooking. It’s the same software system that Flippy uses, but instead of giving instructions to a robotic arm, it guides a human cook. A screen on the attached shelf shows what CookRight “sees” and gives instructions for each item on the grill. Miso says CookRight is currently working with burgers, chicken, fish, steaks, sausages, hot dogs and more. Miso Robotics President and Chairman Buck Jordan told me over the phone last week that using CookRight can help reduce foodborne illness by ensuring food is cooked properly, and with the guided cooking, turn just about any cook into an expert grill without extensive culinary training. . Additionally, CookRight integrates with a restaurant’s point of sale and ordering systems to automate the coordination of meal preparation. So if an order is delivered through an app like GrubHub, CookRight will know when the driver is on the way and can time the cooking accordingly. With CookRight, Miso aims to expand its market base with an automated cooking solution that is less expensive than Flippy. Although Flippy’s price has steadily dropped from $ 60,000 to $ 2,000 per month, there is still a lot of money for the hardware that needs to be installed in existing kitchen spaces, maintained and trained workers. Additionally, small mom n ‘pop restaurants may not have the space for a Flippy setup. Flippy’s biggest customer at this point is White Castle, which will operate the robot at 11 of its locations. With its minimum hardware configuration and a subscription cost of $ 100 per month, CookRight is a much more affordable option for small to mid-sized restaurants looking to automate some of their processes. This, in turn, will allow Miso to move more quickly to more restaurants. There are other players in the foodservice tech space like Dragontail Systems, which uses AI to coordinate and optimize the ordering workflow in the kitchen. But with CookRight, Miso takes that automated integration and optimization a step further into actual food cooking. If you want to see the future of automated cooking, you should definitely take a look Articulate, our virtual summit on food robotics and automation which will take place on May 18th. Buck Jordan will be speaking, as will executives from foodservice robotics companies like Karakuri, Blendid, Piestro and Mukunda Foods. Get your ticket today! Related

