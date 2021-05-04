Mediaset aims for European expansion after Vivendi truce





MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s leading commercial broadcaster Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, will continue its European expansion plans after agreeing to a split with its second investor Vivendi. FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset Tower is seen in the Cologno Monzese district of Milan, Italy on April 7, 2016. REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini / File Photo Led by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, Vivendi had succeeded in blocking Mediasets’ pan-European strategy after the two companies quarreled in 2016 over a collapsed pay-TV deal and locked themselves in a long legal battle. The agreement signed on Monday paves the way for Vivendi to reduce its stake by 28.8% over five years. It will also allow the French group to support Mediasets in its reorganized overseas expansion program to fight growing competition from rivals such as the streaming application service Netflix Inc. Investors hailed the deal, pushing Mediaset shares as high as 6% on Tuesday to levels last seen in September 2019. As of 1:30 p.m. GMT, shares were up 2.3% to 2. 75 euros. Vivendi’s shares, whose market value is more than 10 times higher than Mediasets 3 billion euros, have changed little. Agreement to settle all pending lawsuits comes after Vivendi regained full voting rights over its stake through a series of court rulings, which also dismissed Mediaset’s claim for € 3 billion in damages. . After years of unsuccessful attempts, lawyers for Cleary Gottlieb and Chiomenti, representing the French and Italian companies, have redoubled their efforts in recent weeks. They worked frantically throughout the weekend, teleconferencing on Zooms and Teams, said a person familiar with the process, and put the finishing touches to the deal on Monday night. Vivendi will now sell two-thirds of its Mediaset stake in the market over five years. Fininvest, the largest shareholder of Mediasets, has a call option to purchase the unsold shares each year at a fixed price. Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family, which already owns 44% of Mediaset, will buy an additional 5% from Vivendi at a price of 2.7 euros per share when the transaction closes in July. Mediaset will pay an extraordinary dividend of 0.30 euro per share in July. Kepler Cheuvreux calculated that the terms of the deal implied a one-time loss of around 200 million euros for Vivendi, which the broker said was relatively small given the size of the group. Vivendis canceled the takeover of the loss-making pay-TV arm of Mediasets – which was subsequently dissolved – and its investment in Mediaset has been touted as a long-standing plan championed by Bolloré to build a media powerhouse in southern Europe. Mediaset has also turned to Europe. Over the past two years, the Milan-listed company, which controls Spanish broadcaster Mediaset Espana, has acquired a potential 23.5% stake in German media group ProSiebenSat.1, marking its ambition to create a pan-European champion. from television. Broker Equita said it expected Mediaset to now target aggregation with Mediaset Espana and therefore with ProSieben. As part of the deal sealed on Monday, Vivendi agreed not to buy Mediaset and Mediaset Espana shares for five years and not to hamper the movement of Italian groups in the free-to-air TV market in Europe, two sources said. aware of the file. The sources said Mediaset and Vivendi were free to compete for the controlling stake in Frances M6, which owner Bertelsmann has put up for sale. Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Giancarlo Navach in Milan; written by Valentina Za. Edited by Jane Merriman

