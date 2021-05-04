Syneos Health announces price of secondary placement of common shares – May 4, 2021

MORRISVILLE, NC, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNH) (the Company or Syneos Health), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the pricing for the previously announced subscribed secondary offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, LP and Advent International Corporation (the selling shareholders) of an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares of the Company (the Offer). The selling shareholders also granted the subscriber a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional common shares. Syneos Health does not sell any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale of the shares by the selling shareholders under the offer. The Offer is expected to close on May 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Syneos Health has entered into an agreement with the selling shareholders to repurchase a total of 400,000 common shares of these selling shareholders in a private transaction, concurrent with the closing of the offer, at the price at which the shares are sold to the public as part of the Offer, less subscription discounts and commissions. The closing of the share buyback is conditional and should occur simultaneously with the closing of the Offer, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The closing of the offer is not conditional on the closing of the share buyback.

BofA Securities acts as the sole underwriter of the placement.

An automatic pre-registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the Offer was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 27, 2018 and became effective upon filing. Before investing, you should read the registration statement, prospectus and other documents that Syneos Health has made available to the SEC to obtain information about Syneos Health and the Offer. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement, when available, can be obtained from:

BofA Securities, Inc.

NC1-004-03-43

200 North College Street, 3rd Floor

Charlotte NC 28255-0001

Attention: Service Prospectus

E-mail: [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

With the exception of historical information, all statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those express or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: dependence on key personnel; principal investigators and patients; general and international economic, political and other risks, including currency and stock market fluctuations and the uncertain economic environment; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of SHCR Holdings Corporation, or Synteract, and Illingworth Research Group; the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to properly evaluate its contracts and not to exceed cost estimates; any adverse reactions from the client of the business or the concentration of the therapeutic area; the company’s ability to maintain or generate new business rewards; the company’s ability to increase its market share, develop its business and execute its growth strategies; the Company’s order backlog is not representative of future revenues and its ability to achieve expected future revenues reflected in its order backlog; fluctuations in operating results and the effective tax rate of the Company; risks related to the company’s information systems and cybersecurity; changes and costs of compliance with data privacy regulations; the risks associated with the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union; risks associated with the company’s transfer pricing policies; failure to provide services in accordance with contractual requirements, regulatory requirements and ethical considerations; risks associated with litigation and government investigations; risks associated with the company’s early phase clinical facilities; insurance risk; liability risks resulting from harm to patients; successful investments in the business of Companys customers or in drugs; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with acquired businesses, including the ability to integrate acquired operations, products and technologies into our business; risks related to the tax burden and the tax reform of the company; risks related to the company’s intellectual property; risks associated with the Companys acquisition strategy; failure to realize the full value of goodwill and intangible assets; risk of restructuring; potential violations of anti-corruption and anti-corruption laws; risks related to the Company’s dependence on third parties; downgrades to the company’s credit ratings; competition in the biopharmaceutical services sector; changes in outsourcing trends; regulatory risks; trends in the activities of Companys customers; the company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological change; risks related to the Company’s indebtedness; fluctuations in financial results and the price of the Company’s shares; and other risk factors set out in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The company, which includes a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is uniquely designed to accelerate client performance to meet the realities of the modern marketplace. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and business minds with the ability to support clients in over 110 countries. Together, we share ideas, use the latest technology and apply advanced business practices to accelerate the delivery of therapies important to patients to our clients.



