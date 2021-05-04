Business
Syneos Health announces price of secondary placement of common shares – May 4, 2021
MORRISVILLE, NC, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNH) (the Company or Syneos Health), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the pricing for the previously announced subscribed secondary offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, LP and Advent International Corporation (the selling shareholders) of an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares of the Company (the Offer). The selling shareholders also granted the subscriber a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional common shares. Syneos Health does not sell any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale of the shares by the selling shareholders under the offer. The Offer is expected to close on May 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
In addition, Syneos Health has entered into an agreement with the selling shareholders to repurchase a total of 400,000 common shares of these selling shareholders in a private transaction, concurrent with the closing of the offer, at the price at which the shares are sold to the public as part of the Offer, less subscription discounts and commissions. The closing of the share buyback is conditional and should occur simultaneously with the closing of the Offer, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The closing of the offer is not conditional on the closing of the share buyback.
BofA Securities acts as the sole underwriter of the placement.
An automatic pre-registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the Offer was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 27, 2018 and became effective upon filing. Before investing, you should read the registration statement, prospectus and other documents that Syneos Health has made available to the SEC to obtain information about Syneos Health and the Offer. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement, when available, can be obtained from:
BofA Securities, Inc.
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor
Charlotte NC 28255-0001
Attention: Service Prospectus
E-mail: [email protected]
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Forward-looking statements
With the exception of historical information, all statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those express or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: dependence on key personnel; principal investigators and patients; general and international economic, political and other risks, including currency and stock market fluctuations and the uncertain economic environment; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of SHCR Holdings Corporation, or Synteract, and Illingworth Research Group; the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to properly evaluate its contracts and not to exceed cost estimates; any adverse reactions from the client of the business or the concentration of the therapeutic area; the company’s ability to maintain or generate new business rewards; the company’s ability to increase its market share, develop its business and execute its growth strategies; the Company’s order backlog is not representative of future revenues and its ability to achieve expected future revenues reflected in its order backlog; fluctuations in operating results and the effective tax rate of the Company; risks related to the company’s information systems and cybersecurity; changes and costs of compliance with data privacy regulations; the risks associated with the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union; risks associated with the company’s transfer pricing policies; failure to provide services in accordance with contractual requirements, regulatory requirements and ethical considerations; risks associated with litigation and government investigations; risks associated with the company’s early phase clinical facilities; insurance risk; liability risks resulting from harm to patients; successful investments in the business of Companys customers or in drugs; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with acquired businesses, including the ability to integrate acquired operations, products and technologies into our business; risks related to the tax burden and the tax reform of the company; risks related to the company’s intellectual property; risks associated with the Companys acquisition strategy; failure to realize the full value of goodwill and intangible assets; risk of restructuring; potential violations of anti-corruption and anti-corruption laws; risks related to the Company’s dependence on third parties; downgrades to the company’s credit ratings; competition in the biopharmaceutical services sector; changes in outsourcing trends; regulatory risks; trends in the activities of Companys customers; the company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological change; risks related to the Company’s indebtedness; fluctuations in financial results and the price of the Company’s shares; and other risk factors set out in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The company, which includes a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is uniquely designed to accelerate client performance to meet the realities of the modern marketplace. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and business minds with the ability to support clients in over 110 countries. Together, we share ideas, use the latest technology and apply advanced business practices to accelerate the delivery of therapies important to patients to our clients.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]