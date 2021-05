Pandora looks to US and China for new shine after strong start to 2021

Jeweler Pandora (PNDORA.CO) on Tuesday announced a growth spurt in the United States and China, and potential expansion into new areas such as watches and bags, after posting higher than expected operating profit in the first trimester. Strong online sales and the impact of stimulus packages in the United States helped quadruple operating profit to Kroner 903 million ($ 146.2 million) between January and March, from Kroner 833 million. wreaths provided for in a survey conducted by the company. Pandora’s new strategy aims to strengthen its brand in key markets, especially the world’s two largest economies, and expand over time into other product categories, CEO Alexander Lacik told Reuters in an interview. “We see untapped opportunities in the United States and China, where our brand penetration is still very low,” Lacik said. “We see good opportunities for growth (there), rather than expanding into new geographies.” “For now, we will remain firmly in the jewelry segment,” he added, saying he sees further growth potential in charms and bracelets, which account for around 70% of his business. “But in the longer term, we are looking at other avenues for growth.” This could include expanding its accessories offering under the Pandora brand or introducing other brands, he said. The company, best known for its silver charm bracelets, said 30% of its 2,700 stores worldwide were closed in the first three months of the year due to coronavirus-related lockdowns. “We’ve had a good start to 2021, especially since many of our stores have been closed,” Lacik said. About one in five stores are currently closed, but the company raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Monday, anticipating a faster reopening. Pandora shares, which have tripled in the past year, traded 5% higher on the open. The group’s sales grew more than 10-fold in the decade to 2017, after finding a niche between the cheaper accessories available in stores such as H&M (HMb.ST) and the more expensive jewelry offered by Tiffany & Co. But it suffered a major setback due to the lack of innovation and pushing yourself up and down the market that kept buyers and investors alike at bay. Since joining Pandora in early 2019, Lacik has cut costs and advanced e-commerce. Pandora, which sells three pieces of jewelry every second, also said on Tuesday it would stop selling mined diamonds and focus on more affordable, durable and lab-grown gems. Read more ($ 1 = 6.1775 Danish kroner) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos