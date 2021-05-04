The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,188.03, down 25.13 points). Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up to one cent, or 0.04 percent, to $ 26.94 on 10.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Health care. Down 98 cents, or 5.59 percent, to $ 16.55 on 9.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 48 cents, or 4.84%, to $ 9.43 on 8.9 million shares.

UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX). Materials. Down 9.5 cents, or 20 percent, to 38 cents on 8.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up three cents, or 4.29 percent, to 73 cents on 8.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 47.98 on 7.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Down 24 cents to $ 27.06. Barrick Gold Corp. says a proposal to distribute US $ 750 million in cash to its shareholders has been approved by those willing to pocket the expense of 42 cents per share. The Toronto-based mining company said shareholders voted 99% in favor of the return-of-capital motion at its virtual annual meeting on Tuesday. Barrick suggested the payments in February. The company has been buoyed by higher gold and copper prices and is flush with cash after making $ 1.5 billion in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets since 2019. Barrick last month reported preliminary production of 1.1 million ounces of gold in the first quarter and 93 million pounds of copper, noting average market prices for gold of US $ 1,794 per ounce and copper of 3 , $ 86 per pound. In an April update, Barrick said that since its merger with Randgold Resources two years ago, it had tripled the quarterly dividend, reduced net debt to zero and had $ 5.2 billion in cash. and an unused credit facility of $ 3 billion. .

Suncor Energy Inc. The delay in the “turnaround” of maintenance for one of the upgrader’s coker units will allow the company to avoid increasing the number of contractors in the region until this time. that similar work underway at the nearby Syncrude oil sands mine be completed, without affecting production forecasts. said CEO Mark Little. Suncor said it produced 519,900 barrels per day of upgraded synthetic crude in the first quarter, up from 503,600 b / d in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was in part due to efficiency gains resulting from the completion of a planned to add pipeline connections between upgrader at its base plant and Syncrude (which is 58.74 percent owned by Suncor), he said. The Calgary-based oil sands producer and refiner says it posted a net profit of $ 821 million in the first three months of 2021, including an after-tax restructuring charge of $ 126 million related to downsizing.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Down 86 cents, or 2.3%, to $ 36.51. Investors in Imperial Oil Ltd. voted 86% to defeat a shareholder resolution that it adopts a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But the vote held at the company’s virtual annual meeting Calgary-based company reveals a rift between its parent company, U.S. giant Exxon Mobil Corp., which owns 69.6% of Imperial, and its other shareholders, as the company noted that 58% of shares not owned by Exxon have were voted in favor of the resolution. Aequo Shareholder Engagement Services, acting on behalf of the Quebec collective retirement system Batirente, had argued that Imperial’s current emissions reduction target for 2023 is a step in the right direction, but that it is also important to have a long term strategy. His motion would have forced Imperial to join energy companies like Cenovus Energy Inc., Enbridge Inc., ConocoPhillips, BP, Shell and Total to set a long-term emissions reduction target. Imperial CEO Brad Corson, however, told the company’s virtual annual meeting that the board recommended voting against the proposal because, while he supports initiatives to control global warming, it is ” premature “to set goals before knowing how to achieve them.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX: BHC). Down $ 4.14, or 10.7%, to $ 34.45. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is preparing to divest its eye care business this fall while also considering suitable alternatives, including a sale of the company, CEO Joseph Papa said on Tuesday. He said the company had the option of parting ways with Bausch and Lomb sometime after October, but that it would still be open to other alternatives or pathways that create shareholder value. The Quebec-based company has announced that Papa will lead the new eye care business while Sam Eldessouky will become CFO with Paul Herendeen leaving office on May 31 to become special advisor to the president. A new management team will be selected in the coming months to manage the remaining part of the business, called Bausch Pharma, until it is renamed. Both companies will remain domiciled in Canada and have offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. She also plans to apply to list Bausch and Lomb on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, where the company as a whole is currently listed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press