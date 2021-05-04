Kontrol Technologies Announces Increase in Value of NEO, a Senior Canadian Exchange

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Control Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTC: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) (“Control technologies” or “Control” or “Company“), a leader in smart buildings and cities using IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common stock on the NEO (the”NEO“) and intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the”CSEIn order to ensure continuous and transparent trading for the shareholders of the company, the ordinary shares of the company should be delisted from the CSE at the close of trading on May 5, 2021 and listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol “KNR” at the opening of trading on May 6, 2021. The transition is not expected to impact the ability of current investors to trade Kontrol shares.

“Following a strategic review of a senior Canadian listing, we chose NEO Exchange as our preferred platform,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “The NEO shares our passion for technology and innovation and provides a transparent platform for all investors. We look forward to increased exposure and visibility as well as access to a larger pool of institutional investors, both in Canada and the United States ”

Public buyback offer in the normal course of business

The public buyback offer in the normal course of activities (OPCN) undertaken on the CSE and announced on March 24, 2021, ends with the deregistration of the company from the CSE. The Company intends to implement a new NCIB program, which will be announced at a later date, once the Company is listed on the NEO.

Annual Information Form

As part of its listing on the NEO, the Company will file its Annual Information Form on SEDAR before May 6, 2021.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies offers a combination of software, hardware and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emissions monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website atwww.kontrolcorp.comand reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained in this document which are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate” “,” intention “,” potential “,” proposed “,” estimate “,” believe “or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or through policy discussions.

When the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and considered to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital will be available to the company and that the technology will be as efficient as expected.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and funding cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or not at all, that technologies will not prove to be as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not accept the product from the company. and the delivery of services as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is air quality technology, not a medical device. The Company makes no express or implied representation that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Therefore, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management as of that date.

Kontrol assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material differences. between subsequent actual events. and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law. Readers are urged to carefully consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events, and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

