TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics





Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Stock Exchange TORONTO, May 4, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group Limited announced today April 2021 trading statistics for its markets Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange (Alpha) and Montreal Exchange (MX). All TMX Stock Markets *

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Volume 14 372 619 729 22,480 827,765 17 042 778 642 Value $ 210,292,726,523 $ 316,236,908,913 $ 216,902,595,476 Transactions 25,177,014 38 036 034 35,174,547







Daily averages





Volume 684.4 million 977.4 million 811.6 million Value $ 10,013.9 million $ 13,749.4 million $ 10,328.7 million Transactions 1,198,905 1,653,741 1,674,978 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % Switch Volume 83 682 699 609 63 297 144 355 +32.2 Value $ 1,005,316,814,758 925,029 $ 118,462 +8.7 Transactions 130,062,644 138 361 646 -6.0







Daily averages





Volume 1,008.2 million 753.5 million +33.8 Value $ 12,112.3 million $ 11,012.3 million +10.0 Transactions 1,567,020 1 647 162 -4.9 Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Volume 7,717,898,410 11 886 331 780 11 665 322 696 Value $ 188,392,289,419 $ 281,109,835,294 $ 195,587,826,170 Transactions 20,597,367 30 889 583 31 142 481 S & P / TSX Composite Index Close ^ 19,108.33 18,700.67 14,780.74







Daily averages





Volume 367.5 million 516.8 million 555.5 million Value $ 8,971.1 million $ 12,222.2 million $ 9,313.7 million Transactions 980 827 1,343,025 1,482,975 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % Switch Volume 41,213,881,094 43 419 615 372 -5.1 Value $ 888,143,278,348 $ 834,282,227,791 +6.5 Transactions 105 100 290 121 727 100 -13.7







Daily averages





Volume 496.6 million 516.9 million -3.9 Value $ 10,700.5 million $ 9,931.9 million +7.7 Transactions 1,266,269 1,449,132 -12.6 TSX Venture Exchange *

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Volume 5,094,340,342 7 989 617 221 3,737,157,382 Value $ 3,471,963,530 $ 5,272,898,576 $ 963,736,635 Transactions 2 106 523 3,273,303 578,143 S & P / TSX Composite Venture Index Close ^ 955.26 952.55 471.74







Daily averages





Volume 242.6 million 347.4 million 178.0 million Value $ 165.3 million $ 229.3 million $ 45.9 million Transactions 100 311 142,318 27,531 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % Switch Volume 32 741 594 623 13 797 667 875 +137.3 Value $ 22,051,684,178 $ 4,434,777,518 +397.2 Transactions 12 333 250 2 504 335 +392.5







Daily averages





Volume 394.5 million 164.3 million +140.2 Value $ 265.7 million $ 52.8 million +403.2 Transactions 148,593 29 814 +398.4 TSX alpha exchange

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Volume 1,560,380,977 2 604 878 764 1,640,298,564 Value $ 18,428,473,574 $ 29,854,175,043 $ 20,351,032,671 Transactions 2,473,124 3,873,148 3,453,923







Daily averages





Volume 74.3 million 113.3 million 78.1 million Value $ 877.5 million $ 1,298.0 million $ 969.1 million Transactions 117 768 168,398 164,473 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % Switch Volume 9 727 223 892 6 079 861 108 +60.0 Value $ 95,121,852,232 $ 86,312,113,153 +10.2 Transactions 12 629 104 14 130 211 -10.6







Daily averages





Volume 117.2 million 72.4 million +61.9 Value $ 1,146.0 million $ 1,027.5 million +11.5 Transactions 152,158 168,217 -9.5 Montreal Stock Exchange

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Volume of derivatives (contracts) 9 913 520 13 770 664 7 983 681 Open interest (contracts) 8 748 472 9,200,209 7 658 665 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % Switch Volume (contracts) 48 253 076 45 450 348 +6.1 Open interest (contracts) 8 748 472 7 658 665 +14.2 * Includes NEX

All figures are as of April 30, 2021. As some transactions do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all April transactions are finalized. Data for the previous month has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.

^ The S & P / TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) and TSX Inc. (“TSX”). Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any product based on the Indexes and neither party makes any representation as to the advisability of investing in such products and have no errors, omissions or interruptions of the indices or any data relating thereto. About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX alpha exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montreal Stock Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup . SOURCE TMX Group Limited For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]







