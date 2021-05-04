Business
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Stock Exchange
TORONTO, May 4, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group Limited announced today April 2021 trading statistics for its markets Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange (Alpha) and Montreal Exchange (MX).
All TMX Stock Markets*
April 2021
March 2021
April 2020
Volume
14 372 619 729
22,480 827,765
17 042 778 642
Value
$ 210,292,726,523
$ 316,236,908,913
$ 216,902,595,476
Transactions
25,177,014
38 036 034
35,174,547
Daily averages
Volume
684.4 million
977.4 million
811.6 million
Value
$ 10,013.9 million
$ 13,749.4 million
$ 10,328.7 million
Transactions
1,198,905
1,653,741
1,674,978
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Switch
Volume
83 682 699 609
63 297 144 355
+32.2
Value
$ 1,005,316,814,758
925,029 $ 118,462
+8.7
Transactions
130,062,644
138 361 646
-6.0
Daily averages
Volume
1,008.2 million
753.5 million
+33.8
Value
$ 12,112.3 million
$ 11,012.3 million
+10.0
Transactions
1,567,020
1 647 162
-4.9
Toronto Stock Exchange
April 2021
March 2021
April 2020
Volume
7,717,898,410
11 886 331 780
11 665 322 696
Value
$ 188,392,289,419
$ 281,109,835,294
$ 195,587,826,170
Transactions
20,597,367
30 889 583
31 142 481
S & P / TSX Composite Index Close ^
19,108.33
18,700.67
14,780.74
Daily averages
Volume
367.5 million
516.8 million
555.5 million
Value
$ 8,971.1 million
$ 12,222.2 million
$ 9,313.7 million
Transactions
980 827
1,343,025
1,482,975
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Switch
Volume
41,213,881,094
43 419 615 372
-5.1
Value
$ 888,143,278,348
$ 834,282,227,791
+6.5
Transactions
105 100 290
121 727 100
-13.7
Daily averages
Volume
496.6 million
516.9 million
-3.9
Value
$ 10,700.5 million
$ 9,931.9 million
+7.7
Transactions
1,266,269
1,449,132
-12.6
TSX Venture Exchange*
April 2021
March 2021
April 2020
Volume
5,094,340,342
7 989 617 221
3,737,157,382
Value
$ 3,471,963,530
$ 5,272,898,576
$ 963,736,635
Transactions
2 106 523
3,273,303
578,143
S & P / TSX Composite Venture Index Close ^
955.26
952.55
471.74
Daily averages
Volume
242.6 million
347.4 million
178.0 million
Value
$ 165.3 million
$ 229.3 million
$ 45.9 million
Transactions
100 311
142,318
27,531
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Switch
Volume
32 741 594 623
13 797 667 875
+137.3
Value
$ 22,051,684,178
$ 4,434,777,518
+397.2
Transactions
12 333 250
2 504 335
+392.5
Daily averages
Volume
394.5 million
164.3 million
+140.2
Value
$ 265.7 million
$ 52.8 million
+403.2
Transactions
148,593
29 814
+398.4
TSX alpha exchange
April 2021
March 2021
April 2020
Volume
1,560,380,977
2 604 878 764
1,640,298,564
Value
$ 18,428,473,574
$ 29,854,175,043
$ 20,351,032,671
Transactions
2,473,124
3,873,148
3,453,923
Daily averages
Volume
74.3 million
113.3 million
78.1 million
Value
$ 877.5 million
$ 1,298.0 million
$ 969.1 million
Transactions
117 768
168,398
164,473
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Switch
Volume
9 727 223 892
6 079 861 108
+60.0
Value
$ 95,121,852,232
$ 86,312,113,153
+10.2
Transactions
12 629 104
14 130 211
-10.6
Daily averages
Volume
117.2 million
72.4 million
+61.9
Value
$ 1,146.0 million
$ 1,027.5 million
+11.5
Transactions
152,158
168,217
-9.5
Montreal Stock Exchange
April 2021
March 2021
April 2020
Volume of derivatives (contracts)
9 913 520
13 770 664
7 983 681
Open interest (contracts)
8 748 472
9,200,209
7 658 665
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Switch
Volume (contracts)
48 253 076
45 450 348
+6.1
Open interest (contracts)
8 748 472
7 658 665
+14.2
* Includes NEX
All figures are as of April 30, 2021. As some transactions do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all April transactions are finalized. Data for the previous month has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.
^ The S & P / TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) and TSX Inc. (“TSX”). Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any product based on the Indexes and neither party makes any representation as to the advisability of investing in such products and have no errors, omissions or interruptions of the indices or any data relating thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX alpha exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]