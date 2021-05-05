Analysis-PSPC returns S&P 500 as retail investors temper interest

(Reuters) – As retail investors pump less money into blank check companies, the returns on these stocks are significantly underperforming against the S&P 500.

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Reuters found that more than 100 special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, that announced mergers this year have on average gained less than 2% from the price they were trading at when they were first listed on the stock exchange.

Most of these PSPCs started trading on the stock market last year, and the group’s median performance tracked the S&P 500 by 15 percentage points, according to Reuters analysis of data from Refinitiv and the company. SPAC Research research.

Their underperformance comes as PSPCs fall out of favor as increased regulatory scrutiny threatens to make many proposed mergers less attractive.

In early 2021, individual investors eager for exposure to industries such as electric vehicles and space travel caught a wave of PSPCs, which are acquiring startups and going public with less oversight than in a traditional initial public offering. .

Chart: Retail investors lose interest in PSPCs

Since then, retail investors have lost much of their initial interest, and listings for new PSPCs have plummeted.

Daily net purchases of PSPC by retail investors fell to about $ 181 million, from $ 500 million at the end of January, according to research firm VandaTrack.

Proponents say SPACs avoid the exorbitant fees charged by investment banks in IPOs, while critics warn investors pay a high cost by diluting stocks during the process of launching a SPAC and d acquisition of a target company.

A recent study here by law school members at Stanford University and New York University found that PSPCs that spent more than others on sponsor payments and other fees tended to see their share price fall further as a result of mergers with their target companies.

It’s not just bad luck that’s causing PSPC’s underperformance, said Michael Ohlrogge, assistant professor of law at the NYU School of Law and one of the study’s authors. There are all of these costs that drain the value of the PSPC merger, and those costs are passed on to the investors.

PSPCs typically sell shares for $ 10, with a guarantee that investors can buy back those shares, often at interest, if they don’t like the merger deal that PSPC ends up making. In their initial public offerings marketed to institutional investors, they also provide warrants to purchase additional shares at a potential discount.

Small investors tend to buy PSPC shares directly from the stock market, often with the intention of holding them for the long term, although they have the right to repurchase their shares when PSPC completes a merger.

Among the PSPCs that announced deals in 2021, stock prices rose a lot before the announcement, to drop to around $ 10, suggesting investors are unimpressed with the planned mergers and may buy back their shares. once the merge is complete.

For example, shares of Altimeter Growth Corp have fallen 16% since April 13, when it announced it would combine with food transport and delivery company Grab Holdings in a deal. worth nearly $ 40 billion. Its stock remains up 6% since its first trade on Dec. 1, compared to a 13% gain in the S&P 500.

According to Reuters analysis, the median performance of a PSPC from the day it announces which company it will merge with is down 6%.

Chart: SPACS – better and worse compared to the S&P 500:

Overall, around 90% of the PSPCs that announced deals this year are behind the S&P 500, depending on when they started trading in the stock market, typically at around $ 10, according to the analysis. from Reuters.

The analysis included 114 PSPCs that announced mergers in 2021. It does not include more than 400 PSPCs that have listed their shares this year and last year and are still looking for companies to merge with. In most cases, their shares hover around the IPO price of $ 10 for which they can be redeemed if a merger is ultimately announced.