Waterdrop is the latest Chinese IPO

Waterdrop is supported by Tencent, the Chinese internet giant. Yan Cong / Bloomberg



Waterdrop, a Chinese insurtech backed by Tencent, will debut later this week. Waterdrop is expected to price his deal on Thursday and negotiate the next day, two people familiar with the situation said. The Beijing-based company is offering 30 million American Depositary Shares at $ 10 to $ 12 each. Each ADS represents 10 Class A common shares. It applies to trade under the symbol WDH on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors, including Boyu Capital and Hopu Investment, have expressed interest in buying up to $ 210 million from ADS Waterdrop, the flyer said.



Goldman Sachs,

Morgan stanley



and BofA Securities are underwriters on the IPO. Waterdrop provides a technology platform for insurance and health services in China. It works with 62 insurance companies to offer 200 health and life insurance products. The platform also allows the crowdfunding of diseases. Patients, relatives or friends can raise funds through a campaign on its platform which is shared via social networks. More than 340 million people have donated more than 37 billion Chinese yuan ($ 5.7 billion) in total to more than 1.7 million patients as of December 31. Waterdrop is the latest Chinese company to be listed in the United States UTime (ticker: UTME) went public in April, with a stock up 875%. Three firms Adagene (ADAG), Global Internet of People (SDH) and



Holdings of the Cloopen group



(RAAS) opened on February 9. All of them got off to a solid start, with Cloopen climbing 200%. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) questioned the business risks of Waterdrops, which delayed its IPO process, Reuters reported. Waterdrop is not profitable. The company reported net losses of nearly 664 million Chinese yuan ($ 101.7 million) in 2020 on net losses of 321.5 million Chinese yuan ($ 50 million) in 2019. operations have doubled to reach 3 billion Chinese yuan ($ 464 million) in 2020, the flyer said. Tencent, the Chinese tech conglomerate holding company, held 22.1% of Waterdrop before the IPO, which will drop to 20.4% after the offer. Tencent will own 7.8% of the total voting rights. Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]

