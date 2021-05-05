Equity ETFs crash over interest rate fears





Stocks and index ETFs traded in the red on Tuesday, following a healthy start to the month on Monday, with tech stocks leading the way down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held the best of the major benchmarks, falling 250 points. The S&P 500 lost around 1.2% and the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite was the hardest hit, falling more than 2.5%. Major stock ETFs were also down on Tuesday. theSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) ETF,SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY),andInvesco Trust QQQ (QQQ) are all significantly lower just after 12:30 p.m. EST. The moves came amid comments from Treasury Secretary Yellent that interest rates may have to rise to keep the economy in check and avoid excessive foam. Renowned technological stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet all lost ground on Tuesday, with some of FAANG’s members, like Apple, down nearly 4%. Investors also put pressure on other stocks that were favorites on Monday, dropping reopening games that included airlines, cruise lines and retailers, and leading ETFs likeFirst Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)and theUS Global Jets ETF (JETS) lower. In addition, while Pfizerre published quarterly results that exceeded expectations and raised its forecast for 2021, the stock remained stable. Investors may be increasingly disappointed that stocks are not doing well amid fantastic earnings news, Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group, told CNBC. “The numbers were good, but Wall Street’s response was neutral at best. When the best earnings growth since 2010 breeds a yawn, it’s pretty clear that perfection is allotted, ”Hilary Kramer, chief investment officer at Kramer Capital Research, wrote in an email Monday. “While no seasonal sell signal is flashing, there is also no immediate reason to buy. This is a great opportunity to review your positions, make adjustments, and then step aside for the next few months. “ Sell ​​in May? As technology has paved the way for the lows of the pandemic, investors may become more wary of these games as stocks have continued to soar to all-time highs. The whole thing for me is this incredible leadership problem, Frank Gretz, technical analyst at Wellington Shields, told CNBC. There were 2,800 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, but it was tough to make money. It is a very unusual model. It’s just the difference between those reopened stocks and tech stocks. The Dow and the S&P 500 just marked their third consecutive months of gains, bringing their 2021 totals to more than 11% each. As analysts see more potential benefits going forward, they recognize that a step back may be warranted, bracing for the old adage “sell in May and go.” “I think what we’re looking for is potentially something more like March, where we cut and digested February moves a bit. We’re going to cut back a bit and digest April’s moves, ”Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, told Yahoo! Finance Monday. “4,186 is a big level for me in the S&P 500, and it’s been pretty sticky. Yeah, we’ve been above, we’ve also been a bit below since we hit it, and I think it’s a very sticky level and we’re going to see it play both ways. For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

