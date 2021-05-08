Mega Millions Lottery: Did you win a $ 370 million Mega Millions draw on Friday? Results, winning numbers (05/07/2021)





the Mega Millions the jackpot for the Friday lottery draw climbed to around $ 370 million, with a cash option valued at $ 254.1 million. The winning numbers were: 5, 10, 19, 21 and 50. The Mega Ball drawn was 10, with a Megaplier of 4X. While no one across the country hits the $ 345 million jackpot on Tuesdays, there have been four second prize tickets sold across the country. Each matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The tickets bought in Pennsylvania and Missouri are worth $ 1 million each, while the one sold in Washington State is valued at $ 3 million, as the winner spent $ 1 more on the Megaplier option. A ticket purchased in California is worth $ 947,704. California Lottery prices vary based on ticket sales and the number of winners. They differ from second fixed prices offered in other participating states. In New Jersey, a third prize ticket valued at $ 30,000 was sold to QuickChek on Route 206 in Hillsborough, lottery officials said. It corresponded to four numbers plus the Mega Ball was purchased with the Megaplier option. The winning numbers for Tuesday were: 4, 27, 32, 57 and 63. The drawn Mega Ball was 22, with a Megaplier of 3x. Mega Millions tickets cost $ 2 each and in New Jersey must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw. The odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching five numbers and the Mega Ball are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a shot of 1 in 12,607,306 to win the second prize of at least $ 1 million. by matching five numbers. The game is played in 45 states, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The New Jersey Lottery office in Lawrence is open by appointment only. You can still claim your winnings as long as they are less than $ 599.50 in person at any retailer. The lottery also accepts mailed claims, although officials warn that payments could be temporarily delayed. Winners are encouraged to make copies of the claim form and the winning ticket for their records. Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com. Jeff Goldman can be reached at [email protected]. Chris Sheldon can be reached at [email protected].

