NYSE says it will ease trading floor restrictions





The New York Stock Exchange announced on Friday that it would begin allowing more traders and employees to return to its famous floor in lower Manhattan based on rising vaccination rates. Big Board officials said that starting Monday, they will allow fully vaccinated traders to remove face covers from their desks inside its iconic trading well at 11 Wall St., which was closed in March. last in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak and was reopened two months later. under strict restrictions. If all the staff of a trading desk is vaccinated, the company will be allowed to increase its staff. However, everyone will still be required to socially move away and wear a mask when walking on the floor, the NYSE said. The Big Board – which for nearly a year has imposed temperature checks on all dealing room employees and visitors – also said in a note to staff on Friday that media staff and organizations would also be allowed to return. NYSE CEO Stacey Cunningham told CNBC on Friday that the stock market would not impose vaccines but hoped to prompt traders and staff to take a hit. Cunningham added that it was not clear how many more staff would return, but said the exchange was recently operating at 50% capacity. The New York Stock Exchange floor is expected to see more people as officials relax rules for traders vaccinated against COVID-19. REUTERS The push to reopen the floor comes just days after the only other US exchange with a trading pit, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said it was closing its bottom for good. NYSE’s move is seen by some insiders as a way to assert the value provided by a physical trading floor. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this statement comes days after CME permanently closes its floor, Tim Anderson, managing director of TJM Investments, told the Post. The NYSE statement is timed to quell rumors they are shutting down. “ The NYSE shut down the floor completely at the height of the COVID outbreak in March and April, but has allowed a small number of guests since May to ring the opening and closing bells as well as a number limited number of traders in the field. “We’ll still have protocols… but we can start to ease some of the restrictions we’ve put in place since our reopening,” Cunningham told CNBC.

