American Axle philanthropist and co-founder Mort Harris dies at 101

Mort Harris, who co-founded automotive supplier American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. and gained fame for his philanthropy, has died at the age of 101.

Former industrialist, entrepreneur and former Detroit News Michiganian of the Year died Wednesday, according to a statement from Northwood University.

Mort was a great man and a special person who meant so much to so many people, “American Axle President and CEO David Dauch said Friday.” He certainly had a strong and positive influence on everyone who knew him.

The company was started when RichardDauch, Chrysler’s former executive vice president of global manufacturing, formed a small investment team with Harristo to purchase what was known as the Final Drive and Forge Business Unit which had five General Motors’ US facilities, according to the American Axle website.

At the time, the deal was GM’s biggest auto factory sale in more than 80 years, The Detroit News reported in 1994, when American Axle became an independent supplier.

Today, the Detroit-based company has around 20,000 associates operating in nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries while designing, developing and manufacturing automotive-focused systems and technologies, according to its website.

“Mort lived an extraordinary life and was an accomplished businessman and philanthropist,” said David Dauch. “His support was instrumental in the creation of American Axle & Manufacturing.”

Born April 11, 1920, in Detroit, Harris began attending Wayne State University in 1939, according to an article Northwood posted on his website first published by the National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force. He had previously attended Central High School.

During World War II, he was a fighter pilot, piloting a B17 bomber on 33 flights over Germany and France, including two on D-Day. He crashed in the frigid North Sea and in a farmer’s field after walking the White Cliffs of Dover, The Detroit News reported.

After the war he attended Wayne State University but did not finish, Harris told The News in 2019. “I wish I could do it all over again and get a bachelor’s degree in commerce,” he said at the time.

Harris eventually turned to industry, joining his uncle’s industrial slag company and then buying a metal products business.

After the publication of American Axlewent in 1999, he told The News: “I was like, ‘OK, what am I going to do now?’ I chose philanthropy. “

He had already frequently contributed to institutions such as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Michigan Science Center.

His name now adorns a Wayne State Fitness and Recreation Center.

In 2017, he donated $ 10 million to help Wayne Med-Direct, a program at Wayne State University that facilitates admission to a specialized undergraduate college and establishes a medical school.

“The visibility is not significant for me,” he told the News at the time. “I know I’m very lucky. You don’t see a bunch of people like I just met today who have a great GPA like them. I’m very happy to meet them. I’m honored.”

Harris was also among the school’s top five donors, having also contributed to social work and literacy programs.

In 1970 he established the Edith Harris Memorial Fellowship at the School of Social Work in honor of his first wife, joining the Anthony Wayne Society, the university’s largest donor recognition group, as a member inaugural, officials said.

With his second wife, Brigitte, he went on to support a series of lectures at the School of Social Work and scholarships for students of the College of Engineering, as well as the Damon J. Keith Collection of the Faculty of Law and D other university initiatives.

In 2012, they created the Mort Harris Endowed Scholarship Fund at the School of Medicine and the Mort Harris Office for Adult Literacy Endowment Fund with a donation of $ 5 million.

Harris has also supported many community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan, Focus: HOPE and Detroit Public Television, Wayne State said.

In a statement Friday, WSU President Roy Wilson described Harris as a humble donor.

“Anyone who has achieved their incredibly high levels of success could be rightly proud of, but that wasn’t Death,” Wilson said. “Despite his financial success and many military and civilian honors, Mort was humble and kind, and he would happily go for a sandwich over a five-star meal, because those were the people he was with who mattered most.

“Wayne State has been the proud beneficiary of Morts’ caring generosity, and his substantial donations have often gone to students in need.”

Harrisgavea $ 20 million donation to Henry Ford Health System to support a new 187,000 square foot cancer treatment center in Detroit. He also gave another gift of $ 20 million to support the Henry Fords precision medicine, brain cancer and pancreatic cancer programs, officials said.

the new cancer pavilion opened this year and is named after Brigitte Harris, who suffered from pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Her everyday character, depth, humility and the simple grace of her presence will remain forever, Harris said in a statement on the Henry Ford website.

The site is considered the anchor of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute.

“This is a transcendent moment in the fight against cancer,” said Dr. Steven Kalkanis, CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group and academic director of the Henry Ford Health System, in a January statement. At a time when our society has endured extraordinary challenges, the opening of this new site at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit is a beacon of hope in the lives of all those affected by this disease. The pavilion provides the facilities and resources for our dedicated researchers and clinicians to push the boundaries of modern medicine that will allow us to detect cancer earlier and treat it more effectively than ever.

The lodge is also about two blocks from where a young child Harris was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital after he jumped off a roof and landed on a rusty nail, according to the health system.

Harris, who continued to live in Bloomfield Hills, told The News in 2019 that he can’t wait to live past his 100th birthday.

Another goal, he said: “I want to do things for others”.