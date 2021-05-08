Business
NASA’s rocket launch on Saturday could be visible as far west as the Mississippi River
A map shows that the launch of the Black Brandt XII can be seen in central Indiana between 60 and 90 seconds after launch.
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. A rocket launch from a NASA facility in Virginia can be seen as far away as the Mississippi River.
The launch is scheduled for Saturday evening May 8 at the earliest, according to a statement from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 8:02 p.m. EST. Backup launch days are expected to last until May 16.
“The launch may be visible, weather permitting, across much of the eastern United States, from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River,” the statement read.
A map by the US State Department geographer shows where the rocket, which is a four-stage Black Brant XII, can be seen in the United States.. It details when and where people might see the rocket after it is launched.
A curved blue bar on the map indicates that the farthest visibility extends westward from Illinois. People in this section can see the rocket between 90 and 120 seconds after launch.
Most of Indiana falls within the yellow band on the map, which indicates areas that may be able to see the rocket within 60 to 90 seconds after takeoff. The western part of the state should be just around the 90-second mark, according to the map.
The section in green, which is the area directly surrounding the launch point, will be the first to see the launch, potentially being able to see within the first 10 seconds.
This mission is called the KiNETic Scale Energy and Momentum Transport Experiment, or KiNet-X. “
The purpose of the mission is to research what NASA calls “a very basic problem with space plasmas”, hoping to help answer the question: “How are energy and momentum transported between the different regions of space that are magnetically connected?
The rocket launch itself will release barium vapor and should form two green-purple clouds which should last for about 30 seconds. However, due to the late launch, locals may not be able to see it clearly.
Stay informed of launch updates by following the NASA Wallops Twitter account.
