The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,472.74, up 181.76 points.)

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 42 cents, or 1.6%, to $ 25.85 on 20.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 0.68%, to $ 48.09 on 14.5 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV). Materials. Up 3.5 cents, or 15.22 percent, to 26.5 cents on 9.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up four cents, or 4.44 percent, to 94 cents on 9.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 70 cents, or 2.5%, to $ 28.66 on 7.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Up $ 1.32, or 3.27%, to $ 41.70 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Telus Corp. (TSX: T). Up to 17 cents at $ 26.29. Telus Corp. chief executive Darren Entwistle said on Friday the telecommunications company would be able to cut capital spending to $ 2.5 billion a year or less in 2023, after a factory announced investment accelerated this week. The Vancouver-based company and owner of one of Canada’s three national wireless networks said Thursday it had increased its 2021 capital budget by $ 750 million, to $ 3.5 billion. Entwistle told analysts on Friday that about 90% of the accelerated spending plan will be for fiber optic networks, 5G wireless networks and improving business processes. Earlier on Friday, the company increased its quarterly dividend by half a dime to 31.62 cents per share, from 31.12 cents per share. Telus also reported that its first quarter profit fell 5.7 percent from a year ago as a number of higher expense items offset revenue growth in several of its business units. Telus said its net income applicable to common shares totaled $ 331 million or 25 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared to $ 350 million or 28 cents per share a year ago. Operating and other income reached $ 4 billion, up from $ 3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, which included retail store closures during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Up to 15 cents at $ 61.94. TC Energy Corp. Reports a net loss of $ 1.1 billion in the first quarter after taking on an after-tax asset impairment charge of $ 2.2 billion on its canceled Keystone XL export pipeline. He says the charge for depreciation does not yet include the investment and guarantees from the Government of Alberta for the project, which are expected to eventually reduce the company’s net exposure to about $ 1 billion. Keystone XL has been suspended after newly elected US President Joe Biden kept his election promise to revoke his presidential license in January. Since then, shippers, including Cenovus Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd., have reported non-cash write-downs on earnings related to their commitments to it. In its quarterly report, TC Energy said comparable earnings without the charge was $ 1.108 billion or $ 1.16 per share, down from $ 1.109 billion or $ 1.18 per share during the last year. period of the previous year. It says revenue was $ 3.38 billion, up from $ 3.42 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Down 15 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $ 9.57. Cenovus Energy Inc. CEO says more than half of job cuts following its takeover of rival Husky Energy Inc. have been completed and it is on track to integrate and optimize the oil sands , refining and other activities of the two companies. Cenovus reported first-quarter profit of $ 220 million on Friday, down from a loss of $ 1.8 billion a year ago, despite recording $ 245 million in one-time integration costs in the quarter. related to the completed $ 3.8 billion all-equity acquisition. in January. Cenovus reported sales of $ 9.15 billion in the first three months of 2021, up from $ 3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, thanks to higher prices and volumes of basic products. Upstream production was 769,254 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 482,594 boe / year a year ago, while downstream refinery throughput was 469,100 barrels per day, compared to 221,100 bpd in the same quarter l last year.

Air Canada (TSX: AC). Up 76 cents, or 3.1%, to $ 24.92. Air Canada has called on Ottawa to ease travel restrictions as the airline, which reported a $ 1.3 billion loss in the first quarter, plans its recovery from the pandemic. CEO Michael Rousseau said the government must develop and communicate a reopening plan as it is cautiously optimistic the country is approaching an “inflection point” with the vaccination rate rising amid a third difficult wave. Air Canada expects domestic travel to lead its recovery, as it has in the United States, given strong demand, especially for transcontinental flights, despite lockdowns and restrictions. Peak summer pleasure travel in July and August, including to Europe, is expected to be pushed back to September and October. And business travel, a key segment for the airline, is unlikely to return until after Labor Day, commercial director Lucie Guillemette told analysts. Air Canada said its loss was $ 3.90 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $ 1 billion or $ 4.00 per diluted share a year ago, so that it had fewer shares outstanding. Revenue for the quarter totaled $ 729 million, up from $ 3.7 billion in the first three months of 2020.

Enbridge Inc. CEO of Enbridge Inc. says “bad things” will happen if Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer succeeds in executing her order to shut down her Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes region next week. But Al Monaco added that it didn’t think that would happen given court-ordered negotiations between the state and its company, and Enbridge’s legal battle against the order to shut down the pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac by May 12. The Liberal government is pushing back the order and considering taking action under the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty with the United States, which allows uninterrupted flow of energy between the two countries. Enbridge reported a profit of $ 1.9 billion in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $ 1.4 billion in the same quarter last year, when it took a number of significant one-time charges. Operating revenues totaled $ 12.2 billion, compared to $ 12 billion in the first three months of 2020. First quarter results included a gain of $ 300 million related to the market value of derivatives used to manage currency risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press