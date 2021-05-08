What we learned from 100 years of the Barrons Trader column

Text size





Barrons is the trader, and the trader is Barrons.

It may sound rich from the current author of Barrons Column of traders, but listen to me. The column was there at the beginning, when it was called What of the Market? The trader gives his point of view and has been there ever since. Thanks to the redesign after the redesign, the trader has always offered Barrons first take what happened in the markets, no matter who wrote it down.

The column was first written by Harris J. Nelson, who held the office from June 1921 to July 1974. Its first column offered a statement of intent that applies to the trader to this day. Basically, all stock market movements reflect trading conditions, he writes. [It] is more profitable for determining speculative trends and anticipating market movements than for examining trading conditions and explaining stock movements after [they have] occurred.

This creed was echoed by chroniclers who followed Nelson, including his immediate successor, Lawrence Armor; Floyd Norris, who went to the New York Times; Lauren R. Rublin, now Barrons senior editor; Andrew Bary, now Barrons extraordinary stockpicker; Michael Santoli, who you can catch up with on CNBC these days;



Kopin



Tan, who is working on a novel; and Vito J. Racanelli, who recently published his first novel, The man in Milan. That’s a small number of columnists for such a long time.

The trader has had good times and bad times. His description of the market after Black Thursday of October 24, 1929, when the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



dropped 11% intraday, marking the start of the Great Depression, could be copied and pasted in many other columns since. It has been many days since the word panic crept into Wall Street vocabulary, but panic is the only word to describe the situation shortly after noon Thursday, Nelson wrote. The American public decided to get out all at once, and the victims were what always happened in a savage stampede.

Sales to sell continue to shock, despite the fact that they are almost routine. Take Norris’ description of the carnage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Black Monday, 1987. At one point, the four specialists trying to make a market in a large blue chip market found themselves squeezed by a growing mass and howling of traders. Or Tans’ description of the vicious circle of selling following the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008 or the panic that followed the flash crash. Each had a unique catalyst, but ultimately every sale is the same.

Reading the old Trader columns can be like a walk through history. It is difficult to understand the uncertainty the markets faced following, for example, the attack on Pearl Harbort.The loss of ground was not unduly significant for the period, but as rumors spread of the scale of the setbacks in Hawaii, offers have become scarce, Nelson wrote. The death of President John F. Kennedy sparked the November 25, 1963 column: the tragic assassination resulted in an immediate collapse in prices which forced the stock market to close shortly after two hours.

Some big events mean more to historians than to the stock market. The moon landing in July 1969, for example, was not mentioned in this weeks column, which instead focused on the lack of progress in Vietnam. Indeed, if there is a complaint, it is that the column may be myopic focused on the stock market to the detriment of a broader perspective. The concern of traders after September 11, 2001, for example, was whether the risk premiums attributed to stocks should increase if the world became a more dangerous place. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, while acknowledged in Up & Down Wall Street and Current Yield, was ignored in The Trader in favor of the tug-of-war between disappointing earnings and a cut in the federal funds rate.

With 100 years of chronicles on the books, a little repetition is inevitable. Sometimes a hectic week turns into a non-event, Santoli wrote in 2006, despite a few hundred earnings releases and conference calls, some inflation indicators, housing market indices, no more breaking Dow records, and so on. than an anniversary of a stock market crash. It’s not too different from what I wrote recently after a seemingly quiet week: It wasn’t that there weren’t any events shaking up the market. They just haven’t moved the market.

Yet it shows that even when it seemed like nothing was happening, the trader was trying to figure it out. Because that’s what traders do.

