Alaska Travel Industry Figures Raise Concerns Over New CDC Rules For Cruise Lines

Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say its latest guidelines for cruise ship operators could allow passengers to resume travel by mid-summer.

But travel industry leaders in Southeast Alaska are worried about the CDC’s new rules.



The new rules of the agency’s conditional navigation order provide for line instructions for starting simulated journeys – these are cruises with volunteers designed to test COVID-19 protocols – and rules for travel with paying passengers.

Travel Juneaus Liz Perry says a part of the rules on shore excursions caught his attention. The CDC says cruise ship operators should ban self-guided or independent exploration by passengers during port stops.

“So there will be no allowance to go to stores, restaurants, or other things independently. All passengers will have to stay inside this cruise bubble. This is going to be problematic for almost every community in the Southeast, ”Perry said in a telephone interview on Friday.

And that means a lot of Southeastern businesses that rely on adventurous tourists and walk-in traffic could be left out.

Perry says she is also concerned that smaller tour operators who do not sell their tours on cruise ships will be left behind.

A spokesperson for Congressman Don Young said in a statement that the CDC’s new direction leaves a lot to be desired. He says the agency has unfairly targeted the cruise industry while allowing planes and trains to travel with very tight passenger compartments. And he says CDC rules are just as onerous for vaccinated passengers as they are for unvaccinated ones – everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear a mask in almost all public spaces and stay away from limbs who do not. not part of the household.

The new rules do not require passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But cruise lines won’t need to take a test trip if they certify that more than 95% of passengers and 98% of crew are fully vaccinated.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio told investors on a recent earnings call that it doesn’t go far enough.

“For my life, I don’t understand 98% and not 100%. So you’ve got a – you’ve got a big ship. You have 1,800 crew on board and you’re going to vaccinate 1,764, but not 36. I mean, what a loophole to allow the introduction of potential COVID into the crew area. 100%, 100% at least at the beginning, I believe, should be the model, ”said Del Rio.

He says NCL will require everyone on board to be fully vaccinated.

“There is no other place on Earth, nor a school, nor a factory, nor your office building, any apartment building, much less a place of entertainment like a casino, a hotel or a seaside resort. , who can make that claim, ”Del Rio said. “We will be the safest place on Earth.

He says his company ships will respect a 74-point plan the company revealed last fall in addition to following CDC guidelines.

The Dunleavy administration criticized federal government regulations. The state of Alaska recently joined a Florida-led lawsuit challenging CDC’s restrictions on cruise ships. A spokesperson for the Justice Department said the state continues to seek all avenues for resolution.

A lack of guidance from the CDC has been one of the biggest obstacles to this year’s Alaskan cruise season. But another major hurdle remains: Federal law requires large cruise ships that visit Alaska to make an international stopover, but Canadian officials have banned cruise ships from their waters until next February.

The state congressional delegation sponsored a bill that would waive this requirement for Alaska cruises, but an attempt to expedite the proposal in the Senate failed last month. Travel Juneaus Liz Perry says that if all the big ships arrive in Alaska in 2021, it will be very late in the season.

“We are focusing on a season of independent visitors. And for Travel Juneau, this has always been our priority. And here in Juneau, we’re making a major effort in the fourth quarter to attract as many independent travelers as possible to Juneau, ”said Perry.

But she says she don’t think any Communities in the south-east have the necessary infrastructure to provide sufficient independent travelers to make up for another lost cruise season.

Additional reporting from KTOOs Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau.