I love this set-up star, title picker Cathie Wood keeps her cool in front of dismal ARK Innovation ETFs May start

“

Love this setup. The worst thing that could have happened to us is that the market focuses tightly on our ilk: the innovation space.

“

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Investment Management LLC

Featured title picker Cathie Wood, in a CNBC interview Friday did not seem shaken by a difficult start to May. After rebounding 1.3% on Friday, its popular ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, ARKK,

+ 1.27%

has remained down 9.2% on the month to date. ARKK and other funds have focused on previously very promising growth stocks, including big bets on electric car maker Tesla Inc. TSLA,

+ 1.33% ,

are sitting on huge gains from the bear market lows inspired by the pandemic last March. This performance made Wood one of Wall Streets’ top stock pickers. The fund remains up nearly 94% over the past 12 months, but is down 11.9% so far this year and is down more than 31% from its mid-February high. A rise in yields on US Treasuries in February and March contributed to a rotation away from technology and other growth stocks that are more sensitive to interest rates, while stocks more sensitive to cyclical cycles and stocks value found support as traders bet on a solid economic reopening. Wood said the widening of the bull market away from the narrow leadership of tech-related names was a positive development for the bull market as a whole. Stocks rebounded on Friday after a disappointing jobs report in April, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.66%

and S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.74%

ending in records, while the state-of-the-art Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.88%

rose 0.9% but suffered a weekly decline of 1.5%. Wood said from a business perspective, which is based on a five-year time horizon, nothing has changed except price. Wood said that ARK in February expected its strategies to produce a compound annual return of 15%, but now expects a return of 25% to 30% due to the recent drop in prices. Additionally, Wood, in the interview, said that Bill Hwang, who ran Archegos Capital Management, the family office that imploded in March and caused massive losses at a few big banks when he couldn’t answer calls from margin, had provided seed money for the first four ARKs. AND F. Wood said he sent Hwang a note wishing him good luck after the Archegos collapsed. Wood said she had no idea if Hwang remained a shareholder.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos