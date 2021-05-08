GLOBAL MARKETS – Global stocks, commodities boom on weak US employment data

(Adds US market closures)

* MSCI AWCI, Dow, S & P500 indices reach new highs

* Canadian and European indices also set records

* Copper at record high on recovery prospects

* Emergency market currencies shine

By Herbert Lash and Ritvik Carvalho

NEW YORK / LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) – Commodity prices surged, the dollar slipped to a two-month low and major global stock indices hit record highs on Friday after weak employment data in the US for April eased fears that a booming economy could trigger inflation and higher interest rates.

The data allayed fears that the Federal Reserve would scale back its massive stimulus package anytime soon and was seen to help President Joe Biden implement his plans for billions of dollars in new spending on infrastructure and education.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield slipped to a two-month low at 1.469% before rebounding. Gold posted its biggest weekly gain – around 3.5% – since early November and copper hit a new high, breaking a record set a decade ago.

The non-farm payroll only increased by 266,000 jobs last month. Data for March has been revised down to show 770,000 jobs added instead of 916,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the wage bill would increase by 978,000 jobs.

A slower pace of hiring allayed fears that a US economy about to boom over pent-up consumer demand would spur inflation and raise interest rates.

“Anyone who thought the Fed was going to cut back sooner or later, that won’t happen,” said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis in New York.

“There is no inflation on the labor side. The economy is booming and the labor market recovery is still underway.”

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets closed up 0.94% at 710.79. The European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.84% ​​to close at 1,712.4. Both indices hit new highs, as did the Toronto Stock Exchange’s 300 Composite Index of Canada, which rose 0.94% to 19,472.74.

The German DAX rose 1.3%, approaching its lifetime peak, while the French CAC 40 finished at its highest level since November 2000 and the UK FTSE 100 broke the 7,100 mark. for the first time since February 2020.

On Wall Street, the Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 hit new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.66%, the S&P 500 rose 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.88%.

For the week, the Dow Jones rose 2.65%, the S & P500 1.23% and the Nasdaq slipped 1.51%.

The tech-rich Nasdaq, which has struggled recently after leading the rally in stocks since last year, rose more than the Dow and S&P 500, with low rates benefiting high-growth companies.

“In this type of environment, where growth is slightly slower than expected in the short term, (technology stocks) may start to be bought off this summer when they have been left for dead,” said Thomas Hayes, president and managing member of hedge. finance Great Hill Capital LLC.

Overnight in Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose around 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei gained around 0.2%. Chinese blue chips closed 1.3% lower on the day.

MSCI’s Emerging Markets Currency Index hit a new high, driven by the weak dollar. The benchmark is dominated by Asian currencies, including the Chinese yuan, which gained more than 0.5% in offshore trading to reach its best level in 2-1 / 2 months.

“Market expectations for extremely high rates and pressure on inflation will disappear, which obviously means more liquidity from the Fed,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of currency strategy at BK Asset Management.

“US interest rates will remain extremely low for some time and this will keep the pressure on the dollar.”

The dollar index fell 0.73%, with the euro up 0.85% to $ 1.2167. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.47% against the greenback to 108.58 per dollar.

Top-rated eurozone bond yields fell after US employment data missed expectations. German 10-year Eurozone benchmark yields reversed earlier gains and traded at -0.218%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rebounded from a first dip, up 1.3 basis points to 1.5735%.

Oil prices have changed little with the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India, but prices have been set for a weekly gain amid optimism about the global economic recovery.

Brent futures rose 19 cents to $ 68.28 per barrel, while US crude futures gained 19 cents to settle at $ 64.90 per barrel.

US gold futures stabilized 0.9% at $ 1,831.30 an ounce.

Aluminum prices have approached levels last seen in 2018 and copper has hit an all-time high as investors bet on a rapid global recovery from the US-led pandemic. Iron ore futures also hit an all-time high.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by John McCrank in New York, Ritvik Carvalho in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; edited by Alex Richardson, Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)