Higher gas prices, one-off shortages possible as the summer season approaches
However, deliveries may be delayed in a small number of markets this summer, which will cause selected stations to see little or no fuel at some pumps for short periods, one or two days, McGee said. With road trips expected to be popular this summer, some summer destinations, such as beaches or mountains, could see some pumps affected.
But drivers should be able to find gasoline at other nearby stations, she said.
Rising travel will fuel price increases, McGee said.
While April saw minimal (price) swings, May is expected to see much larger increases alongside spikes in demand, especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches, McGee said. Compared to May 2019, gasoline demand in the United States is only 4% lower and gasoline prices are on average just two cents higher.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was $ 2.698 per gallon, up from $ 1.756 a year ago, according to the AAA’s Daily Gasoline Price Tracker.
Diesel fuel is also higher than a year ago, rising to $ 3.015 on Friday from $ 2.496 per gallon a year ago.
Ohio residents pay a little less on average than drivers nationwide for regular unleaded gas. The national average on Friday was $ 2.954 per gallon, up from $ 2.824, according to the price tracker.
All of these prices are well below their highest recorded average cost. Regular unleaded hit $ 4.17 per gallon on May 4, 2011, and diesel topped $ 4.752 on July 18, 2008, according to AAA.
After a year of light travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, motorists are already hitting the road and the summer will bring booming travel activity now that vaccinations are more common and cases of COVID -19 are declining, Antrican said.
Road trips are going to be king this year. People feel more comfortable because they are in control of their environment, she says. As people get vaccinated and feel more confident and comfortable, people are planning big trips.
Gasoline fleets laid off drivers last year as gasoline consumption fell, but those fleets are picking up steam, said Bob Costello, chief economist for the American Truck Associations .
The shortage of tanker drivers is part of a larger problem that the trucking industry has filling jobs, he said.
Gasoline tanker drivers need additional training and certification on hazardous materials, Costello said, but the jobs are in more demand because they pay well and the drivers usually come home every night.
Additionally, the truck driving schools that closed during the pandemic are reopening, which should ease pressure on the industry, which was short of 61,000 drivers in 2019, a figure that Costello says has certainly increased. since then.
Costello said one-time gasoline shortages could also be linked to the annual switch from winter blends to summer gasoline blends.
It’s something we see every year, Costello said. I don’t think there will be major gasoline shortages. People shouldn’t worry about it.
Antrican agrees that fears of a gasoline shortage are overblown.
The pandemic has been so hard on everyone. I don’t think this shortage escalates to the level of panic because I don’t think we’re there, Antrican said. It’s like when the pandemic started we saw problems at the grocery store.
She suggests that people just make sure to fill their tanks before they get too low, so if they find a station running out of gas, it doesn’t become an emergency for them.
Typically, the AAA recommends motorists consider refueling when their fuel level reaches a quarter of a tank, McGee said.
|Fuel saving tips
|Minimize your use of air conditioning, including opening windows, which has less of an impact on fuel economy.
|Combine your errands into one trip and avoid commuting during times of heavy traffic.
|Drive a fuel efficient car.
|Park in the shade to reduce heat buildup inside the car.
|Remove unnecessary items from the car to reduce weight and increase fuel mileage.
|Minimize the use of roof racks and remove bicycle racks and special bicycle racks when not in use, as they reduce fuel consumption.
|Source: AAA
