I just found everything Jeff Bezos has ever reviewed on Amazon, and it’s utterly fascinating

This is a story about a little-noticed window in the mind of Jeff Bezos. It is something that has been hiding in plain sight for over 20 years.

Because it turns out that Bezos is not only the CEO of Amazon and the richest person in the world – but he’s also from Amazon. 78951609 ranked reviewer.

There are only six reviews on His profile, all posted between 2000 and 2006. If you’ve read letters from Bezos shareholders and seen his interviews, his style will be familiar to you.

“I can confirm this is Jeff’s review profile,” said Allison Leader, an Amazon spokesperson, when I wanted to make sure it wasn’t just a joke.

Beyond this confirmation, it remains for us to provide the context. So here are the six products Bezos took the time to review, along with excerpts from his review, and what I think they’re telling us about him. The two most recent, # 5 and # 6, are particularly interesting.

1. Wow. A masterpiece.

Just over 21 years ago, Bezos wrote a review for the 1997 Oscar-winning film, Life is Beautiful.

“This movie is absolutely everything it’s meant to be,” Bezos wrote. “Hysterically funny and simultaneously choppy with tears … The DVD has dubbed English as an option, but I highly recommend going with the subtitles.”

I can’t find any other indication that Bezos spoke about this movie, which was his first review. In 2018, he posed for a photo in Miami with a sticker saying “Life is Beautiful” behind it, but maybe that’s just a coincidence.

However, Bezos is known to be a fan of emotional, even heartbreaking, stories. In fact, the extent to which he was inspired to start Amazon by reading Kazuo Ishiguro Remains of the day is a big part of another famous Amazon review.

Note: The movie is now available on Prime Video, which didn’t even exist until years after Bezos wrote his review.

2. Absolutely the best binoculars I have used

Then, six months later, Bezos was moved to examine a very expensive pair of binoculars. They are still for sale on Amazon for $ 1,469:

“The problem with high powered binoculars is that humans can’t keep them steady, and this jitter makes it impossible to really watch anything without a tripod. Image stabilization in this pair fixes that problem and keeps things stable. I only have two small complaints: First, for such an expensive product, they would have to pre-install the neck strap for you – that’s okay, but it would be good for the customer. Second, I wish the lens caps were better … “

I once ran the full text of every shareholder letter from Jeff Bezos at the time through a word cloud generator, and found the number 1 word the most repeated was “client” ( even more than “Amazon”). Interestingly, this word also made its way into its second review.

3. Intense and disciplined

This review seems almost autobiographical. This is a book called The Proving Ground: The Inside Story of the Sydney to Hobart Race 1998.

The publisher says the book “describes how the annual sailing competition became one of the worst modern sailing disasters that left six dead and a number of yachts destroyed.”

Bezos says the author, Bruce Knecht:

“Capture acts of heroism and frailty, but … never judge these people. Judging these strong people would inevitably simplify the reality of human behavior under potentially life-threatening stress.”

Hmmm, I wonder if Bezos knew any “intense and disciplined” people that other people couldn’t judge with precision?

4. They were planning to visit the solar system

Here, Bezos reviews George Dyson’s book, Project Orion: The True Story of the Atomic Spacecraft, which concerned Dyson’s father’s project in the 1950s to equip spaceships with atomic engines, so that human astronauts could explore the solar system.

For those of us who dream of visiting the outer planets, seeing Saturn’s rings up close without the intermediation of telescopes or charge-coupled devices, well, we’ve pretty much * read Project Orion. … It wasn’t pie-in-the-sky optimism; they had solid technical reasons to believe they could do it.

The youngest Dyson was involved in Bezos’ Blue Origin, which now features suborbital flights for tourists, supposedly starting in July.

(I found a reference to Bezos reviewing Dyson’s book in a Profile 2018 in Wired, which led me to look for his review page in the first place.)

5. A great idea for a novel!

In January 2003, Bezos gave a rave review of Cory Doctorow’s science fiction novel, Down and out in the magic realm:

In this fun and quick book, the talented Cory Doctorow explores a reputation economy in its own right. With the help of a sophisticated real-time network, people accumulate and lose a reputation currency called a “whuffie”. … Cory Doctorow deserves a lot of whuffie for this novel. Highly recommended.

Are you ready for the ironic plot twist? Here is Cory Doctorow, on Twitter, 17 years later (so last April), deploring several things that Amazon has done, to the point that “its reputation has collapsed”.

Doctorow’s thread execute 10 tweets, so I won’t include it all here, but wow.

6. Long life fan

OK, that last review (i.e. the most recent) was for a bottle of milk: Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D, to be precise.

“I love milk so much that I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born,” Bezos wrote.

I was stuck trying to figure out the meaning, but luckily a series of news articles from 2006 solved the mystery. The Amazon listing has been the subject of a digital prank, with people choosing the listing at random and leaving rave reviews just for the fun of it.

It turns out that Bezos also has an absurd tendency and likes to be in the joke. But as of this writing, only 89 people have found her review “useful.”