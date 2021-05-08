Copper has just broken a record. Here’s what you need to know

Do you want to know the European markets? In your inbox before opening, every day. Register here.

Copper has climbed to an all-time high this week, continuing a meteoric rally that saw prices double last year.

The previous record for copper was set in 2011, around the peak of the commodities supercycle triggered by China’s rise to economic heavyweight status – fueled by massive amounts of commodities. This time around, investors are betting that copper’s vital role in the world’s shift to green energy will translate into growing demand and even higher prices. Copper futures reached $ 10,440 a tonne on Friday in London.

What’s wrong with copper?

Throughout human history, copper has played a pivotal role in many of civilization’s greatest advances: from early monetary systems to municipal plumbing, from the rise of trains, planes and cars to devices and networks that underpin the information age.

Reddish-brown metal is primarily unsurpassed as an electrical and thermal conductor, as well as being durable and easy to work with. Today, a wide range of uses in all areas of heavy industry, construction and manufacturing make it a deemed reliable indicator of trends in the global economy.

Copper wire in a warehouse in Serbia. Metal has few rivals as an electrical and thermal conductor. Photographer: Oliver Bunic / Bloomberg

The copper market was one of the first to respond when the Covid-19 coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, with prices falling by more than a quarter between January and March of last year. Then, as China’s unprecedented measures to control the spread of the virus in the country began to pay off, copper quickly rebounded – and it hasn’t looked back since.

But it is not only China that is piloting the rally. While the country accounts for half of the world’s copper consumption and has played a key role in the copper boom, demand has actually softened there this year. Yet the prices continue to rise.

Why is copper increasing now?

This is in part due to evidence of recovery in other major industrial economies, with manufacturing output on the rise in countries like the United States, Germany and Japan.

But investors have also invested in copper with the bet that global efforts to reduce carbon emissions will mean the world will need a lot more metal, which will weigh on supply. Production from a new mine can be slow to arrive because mines are hard to find and expensive to develop.

Trucks transport minerals inside the Codelco Chuquicamata open pit copper mine near Calama, Chile. Photographer: Cristobal Olivares / Bloomberg

Electric vehicles contain about four times as much copper as a conventional car, and large amounts of copper wire will be needed in roadside chargers to keep them running. Bringing electricity from offshore wind farms to national power grids is also a copper-intensive exercise.

Governments around the world have announced ambitious infrastructure investment plans, much of which is for construction, green energy, or both.

Are things that use copper getting more expensive?

More and more, yes. Major manufacturers have raised prices for air conditioning units and refrigerators in recent months, and they warn there may be more to come.

Yet copper is often used in small amounts in complex consumer goods, so the doubling of prices over the past year will not be as painful for consumers as an equivalent rise in food or consumer prices. fuels would be. Likewise, governments that roll out big spending programs may not be too worried about the copper increase alone.

But with the rise of other commodities, there are more and more signs that they will get less bang for their buck as the cost of big-ticket items like wind turbines rises.

What does this mean for the economy?

There is growing concern that the broad recovery in everything from timber to steel will force central bankers to step in to keep inflation in commodity markets from spiraling out of control.

In turn, the stellar economic rebound that is fueling the commodities recovery could start to slow, as businesses hit by higher interest rates, squeezed margins and waning consumer demand. The key question for Federal Reserve policymakers – and Wall Street traders – is whether the sharp rise in commodity prices will be temporary.

Could the rally end?

In the case of copper, there are signs that spot demand is starting to cool, especially in China, and some analysts and traders say the record prices are not justified by today’s fundamentals.

The view of policymakers is that the rise in commodity prices will be short-lived, as consumers will focus their spending on services and experiences as economies open up, easing the pressure on demand for commodity intensive items such as second homes, electronics and appliances. seen during lockdown.

For copper, however, this is not just a strong demand today. In fact, much of the planned spending on renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure has yet to materialize. When it does, it could transform the outlook for copper use in countries like Germany and the United States.

How far could copper go?

Trafigura Group, the world’s largest copper trader, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both say prices could reach $ 15,000 per tonne in the coming years, due to surging global demand from the shift to green energy. Bank of America says $ 20,000 might even be possible if drastic problems arise on the supply side.

Saad Rahim, Chief Economist of Trafigura, on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe”.

The copper market itself may also be facing a big change. Trafigura predicts that growth in demand in China will be eclipsed by increased consumption in the rest of the world over the next decade, in a dramatic reversal of the recent trend. This could help support a new “supercycle” in the copper market, pushing prices up for years thanks to a dramatic shift in global demand.