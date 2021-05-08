Stock market improves over the next 1.5 months





TEHRAN Capital market analyst says TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), will improve in the next 1.5 months compared to the first 1.5 months of the Iranian calendar year ongoing (started March 21). Rouzbeh Shariati believes that the conclusion of a possible agreement on the nuclear deal, the stability of the national currency, as well as the less attractive situation of the parallel markets are the important factors which would contribute to the improvement of the capital market. Prospects for a political agreement and positive signals from Vienna have reduced exchange rates in the domestic market. The Stock Exchange had, however, already anticipated this agreement. In fact, the anticipation of the deal has already caused the price correction in the capital market, the analyst said. The unprecedented swings in the Iranian stock market in recent months have led shareholders, experts and academics to call on the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their shares, some believe that ‘providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market. Following growing concerns about market conditions, in early April, the government’s economic coordination headquarters, at its 216th meeting, approved new guidelines for regulating the stock market. Also at the end of April, senior officials, including Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Farhad Dejpasand and the head of the Iranian Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi met in the country’s parliament to explore ways to support the stock market and resolve its current problems. After the mentioned meetings, SEO unveiled a new package of guidelines dubbed 7 + 3 which includes the allocation of one percent of the resources of the National Development Fund (NDF) to the stock market stabilization fund, lifting the ban on institutions financial markets to use banking facilities; and granting a five-year residency to foreign investors who buy stocks in the Iranian capital market. The aforementioned directives have been implemented in the capital market since April 27, according to Dehqan Dehnavi. At the 216th meeting of the seat of the government’s economic coordination, President Hassan Rouhani presented a report on the government’s support measures for the stock exchange, saying: This year, which has been named the year of production support and removing barriers, the government will attempt to remove barriers to the growth of the capital market and try to encourage people to enter this market with the necessary training and arrangements. In its latest supporting decision, the government also approved the injection of 240 trillion rials (around $ 5.7 billion) of resources into the market in the form of bonds that most experts rate as a positive step. . These funds are said to be gradually injected into the market and help to increase liquidity until new resources enter the market. It has been said that these resources entering the market will also motivate the shareholders, and therefore the real investors will be encouraged to invest in the market. EF / MA

