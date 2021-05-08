Why the stock market rose last week. What there is to know.

Text size





Just when the stock market seems to start to make sense, it needs to go and release its Inner talking heads.

Was referring, of course, to the Friday payroll report, which was a huge disappointment. All week, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



had surpassed the



Nasdaq composite.



This suggested that investors had finally come to terms with the idea that the economy was really booming and were ready to reward the valuable stocks, the cheapest markets, and the biggest beneficiaries of that growth.

Then the jobs report hit. Only 266,000 jobs were added in April, well below economists’ forecasts for about a million, making it the biggest dud ever. Additionally, the March count has been reduced to 770,000 from 916,000. If the numbers are correct, they suggest the US economy is not as strong as many observers suspect.

This was the first reaction of the bond markets. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell to around 1.485%, down almost 0.1 percentage point from where it traded. Futures on Dow, the most economically sensitive major benchmark, fell into the red, and futures on the Nasdaq were showing a gain of more than 1%, which made sense given that it was the least dependent on the economy for earnings.

But then, shortly after the market opened, the 10-year yield was almost unchanged that day, as the Dow gained 229.23 points, a sign that the market, at least, did not believe that the The economy stagnated like the wage bill. suggested number. At the end of the days, the Nasdaq was up 0.9%, suggesting a lack of excitement after the early and unstable reaction.

This continued a trend that had lasted all week: the strength of the Nasdaq was used as a selling opportunity. And by the end of the week, it was impossible to hide how well the growth stocks whose growth is expected to outpace the markets had performed. The Nasdaq fell 1.5% to 13,752.24, while the



Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth



The exchange-traded fund (ticker: RPG) fell 1.5% to $ 170.02. But to get a real idea of ​​the damage, look no further than the



ARK innovation



ETF (ARKK) housing richly valued speculative stocks as



You’re here



(TSLA),



Teladoc Health



(TDOC), and



Square



(SQ) which fell 9.1% to $ 109.81 on the week. Compare that to a 1.2% increase to 4,232.60 for the



S&P 500 Index



and the Dows are up 903 points, or 2.7%, to a record 34,777.76 for both.

What do you mean, you ask? Despite the wage bill shock, the economy still looks poised to grow strongly over the next couple of years, and that’s all value stocks need to beat growth. Since 1979, the US economy has grown, on average, 2.5% per quarter year over year, says Lori Calvasina, chief US equity strategist at RBC Capital Markets. When gross domestic product growth is below this level, growth stocks outperform, largely because they can continue to grow even when growth remains weak. However, when GDP growth is above 2.5%, value stocks outperform.

With GDP expected to grow 6.4% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, the calculated values ​​may be just beginning. The stage is set for value to continue to outperform, Calvasina says.

Economic growth is already seeping into earnings growth expectations. The companies of



Russell 1000 Growth Index



are expected to increase earnings per share by 24% over the next 12 months, according to Christopher Harvey, U.S. equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, while those of the



Russell 1000 Value Index



are expected to increase profits by 28%. This is the first time in about a decade that the value is expected to offer more growth than growth.

Yet growth stocks are always valued as if they are the ones leading the race. The Russell 1000 Growth Index traded at 30 times forecast earnings last Thursday, a 56% premium over the Russell 1000 Value indices 19.2 times, near a 20-year high, Harvey notes. Paying that kind of premium might make sense if growth stocks were to, you know, grow faster than value. No more.

When growth is abundant, you don’t pay a premium for it, says Harvey. Job disappointment or no job disappointment.

Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]