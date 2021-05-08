Book a vacation abroad? How To Secure Your Trip | Travel and leisure

Quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements for people arriving in England once holidays abroad are permitted from May 17 will be based on a traffic light system, with destinations placed on lists green, orange and red. Now that the Green List countries have been announced, here’s what you need to know before booking a break.

How much will the tests cost?

When you return to the UK from a Green List country, you will need to take a pre-departure test before you return home and a PCR test when you return.

Some PCR tests can cost 120 each or more, which is a substantial cost for a family traveling abroad, but vacation companies, airlines, and airports are starting to offer them for much less.

Tui will be offering tests for its package holiday customers which can be purchased from Monday, May 10. Packages will start at 20 per person for the lateral flow test before departure for the return trip from their vacation destination, and a PCR test on the second day after their return, including the cost of delivery and return for testing. Passengers traveling to Amber List destinations will pay $ 50 per person for the required pre-departure side flow test and two PCR tests on return. Tui offers two other packages that include outbound PCR testing if required by the destination, costing 60 per person for Green List countries and 90 for Amber List countries.

Retailer Boots has launched a PCR test kit costing $ 65, available online and in selected stores.

Ryanair offers a PCR test for 60 for UK-based customers, following a link with the Randox test provider.

Meanwhile, airports in the UK and around the world have set up Covid testing centers and offer various Business Traveler offers. has a full list on its website.

Will I be covered by my travel insurance if the trip is canceled?

The good news is that around 70% to 80% of insurance policies on sale include some form of cancellation cover if you test positive for Covid before you travel. Policies that include this enhanced Covid protection aren’t necessarily more expensive than those that don’t, according to comparison site Forbes Advisor UK. So if you have a policy or buy one, check the details carefully.

Travel insurers all rewrote their policies last year to prevent future cancellation requests from passengers prevented from traveling by the imposition of a government lockdown. So don’t expect payment if that’s the reason your trip is canceled.

What is the safest way to proceed if I decide to book a vacation abroad?

A package travel might be your best bet: If the tour operator is forced to cancel because the travel restrictions are still in place, you are entitled to a full refund within 14 days via the package travel settlement.

Plus, if the business goes bankrupt before you get to the airport, you’re fully protected and repayment should be relatively easy.

Last year, it was those who booked their own flights and accommodation separately who generally had the most difficulty getting reimbursed.

Airlines are only required to reimburse a traveler if they cancel the flight. If the flight operates but you cannot participate because restrictions remain in place, you are unlikely to be reimbursed and your insurance likely will not pay.

If you are booking things like accommodation or car rental, check the cancellation policies and if you can afford it, consider paying more for a booking that offers a refund in the event that you cannot travel or if your plans change.

If I book a flight now, can I change it later if necessary?

Yes, but you could end up paying extra. Ryanair, for example, says on its website that it has waived its flight change fee for all new bookings made before June 30, 2021 and will allow passengers to make up to two flight changes to travel up to October 31, 2021. But if the new flights are more expensive, you will be charged the difference.

Will airlines insist that people boarding flights have been vaccinated?

As a rule, no, as it is. Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways do not plan to introduce compulsory vaccination status, but they will be required to enforce the entry requirements of the destination to which you are traveling, said the body of the consumer who?

A few vacation companies have required all customers to be fully immunized. For example, those who go on a Saga vacation must have received their two full doses at least 14 days before the trip. P&O Cruises has vacations on sale that require guests to be vaccinated, and others who don’t.