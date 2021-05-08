4 unexpected ways to improve your IRA

An Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, is a powerful retirement savings tool. But there are a few tips you may be ignoring to get the most out of your retirement savings account. Here are four unexpected ways to increase your IRA.

1. Get paid to contribute

If you’re having trouble contributing to your IRA, the federal government wants to help. You can receive a tax credit simply for having contributed up to $ 2,000 in your retirement account if your income is below a threshold. It’s officially called the retirement savings contribution credit, but everyone just calls it the “savings credit”.

Here are the credit and income limits for 2021:

Credit rate Jointly married deposit Head of household All other reporters 50% of your contribution * AGI <$ 39,500 AGI <$ 29,625 AGI <$ 19,750 20% of your contribution From $ 39,501 to $ 43,000 $ 29,626 – $ 32,250 $ 19,751 – $ 21,500 10% of your contribution $ 43,001 – $ 66,000 $ 32,251 – $ 49,500 $ 21,501 – $ 33,000

* up to $ 2000 per person

Table source: IRS

This tax credit accumulates with the tax deduction you can take to contribute to a traditional IRA. If you are on the threshold to qualify for the next level, you can use the IRA deduction in order to push your AGI below the threshold. This can maximize your tax savings on your contribution and can be a good reason to choose a traditional over a Roth IRA.

If your income is low enough to qualify for Saver Credit without any further adjustments, you may be better off contributing to a Roth IRA.

2. Access your IRA early, before 59

IRAs are meant for retirement, but what if you retire before age 59, the minimum age at which you can withdraw funds from your IRA without penalty? If you plan things carefully, you can avoid penalties altogether.

You can take advantage of Roth IRA conversions from your traditional IRA to access your funds whenever you want. The only catch is that you still have to wait five years after your conversion to make the withdrawal.

For example, you can convert $ 25,000 from your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA this year 2021. You will pay regular income tax on your withdrawal, but these taxes can be minimal with good planning. You can withdraw that $ 25,000 at any time in 2026 without penalty (even if it’s been just under five years). If you do these conversions every year – called the Roth IRA conversion ladder – you’ll have a constant flow of withdrawable funds starting at five years.

3. The Roth IRA Emergency Fund

If you’re having trouble maximizing your Roth IRA because you’re also saving for an emergency fund, you can keep your emergency funds in your Roth IRA. The advantage of the Roth IRA is that you can withdraw your contributions at any time without penalty. But if you don’t maximize your contribution limit by the deadline each year, you lose that ability. Nothing prevents you from keeping an emergency cash fund in your Roth IRA.

Keeping your emergency funds in a Roth IRA has the advantage of making accessing your money a little more difficult. In addition, if you withdraw a contribution, you will not be able to return it to your Roth account. These factors will give you the necessary additional consideration before determining if you really need your emergency funds. Sure, use your emergency fund when you need it, but an emergency fund is not a “Oops, I overspended this month” fund.

4. Maximize your Roth IRA with the mega backdoor

If you are high income or just a super saver and your employer’s 401 (k) allows additional contributions above the tax deductible limit of $ 19,500, you may be able to make the Roth IRA mega backdoor.

The total contribution limit for 401 (k) accounts in 2021 is $ 58,000, or $ 63,500 if you are 50 or older. This includes your tax-efficient contribution, the employer’s consideration, and any non-deductible contributions you make on top of that.

If your employer plan allows withdrawals while in service, you can transfer those after-tax contributions to your Roth IRA the same year you make them. This means that you can potentially add tens of thousands of dollars to your Roth IRA each year.

Take advantage of everything an IRA has to offer

A IRA is one of the most versatile retirement savings accounts. The benefits of tax-efficient savings and tax-free growth have been covered by many. Hope you can use one or two of these tips to take your retirement planning and savings to the next level.

