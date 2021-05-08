4 unexpected ways to improve your IRA

Connect with us

An Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, is a powerful retirement savings tool. But there are a few tips you may be ignoring to get the most out of your retirement savings account. Here are four unexpected ways to increase your IRA.

1. Get paid to contribute

If you’re having trouble contributing to your IRA, the federal government wants to help. You can receive a tax credit simply for having contributed up to $ 2,000 in your retirement account if your income is below a threshold. It’s officially called the retirement savings contribution credit, but everyone just calls it the “savings credit”.

Here are the credit and income limits for 2021:

Credit rate

Jointly married deposit

Head of household

All other reporters

50% of your contribution *

AGI <$ 39,500

AGI <$ 29,625

AGI <$ 19,750

20% of your contribution

From $ 39,501 to $ 43,000

$ 29,626 – $ 32,250

$ 19,751 – $ 21,500

10% of your contribution

$ 43,001 – $ 66,000

$ 32,251 – $ 49,500

$ 21,501 – $ 33,000

* up to $ 2000 per person

Table source: IRS

This tax credit accumulates with the tax deduction you can take to contribute to a traditional IRA. If you are on the threshold to qualify for the next level, you can use the IRA deduction in order to push your AGI below the threshold. This can maximize your tax savings on your contribution and can be a good reason to choose a traditional over a Roth IRA.

If your income is low enough to qualify for Saver Credit without any further adjustments, you may be better off contributing to a Roth IRA.

2. Access your IRA early, before 59

IRAs are meant for retirement, but what if you retire before age 59, the minimum age at which you can withdraw funds from your IRA without penalty? If you plan things carefully, you can avoid penalties altogether.

You can take advantage of Roth IRA conversions from your traditional IRA to access your funds whenever you want. The only catch is that you still have to wait five years after your conversion to make the withdrawal.

