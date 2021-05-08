A stock market crash can happen: 5 things to do now

For more than 13 months, investors have experienced a record rebound on Wall Street. Since the age of almost 125 Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI), reference S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC)and technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) hit their lowest bearish level on March 23, 2020, this trio returned 83%, 87% and 103% respectively.

But history tells us a different story. If the story turns out to be right, once again a stock market crash could occur.

A case is brewing for a sharp drop in the stock market

The first thing to realize about stock market crashes and corrections is that they are really quite common. Optimists might not like it when they stick their heads on Wall Street, but data shows that a double-digit decline has occurred in the S&P 500, on average, every 1.87 years since 1950.

The biggest threat to the market right now could be the historic valuation. As of May 3, the price / earnings (P / E) ratio of the S&P 500 Shiller was 37.53. It is a measure of average earnings adjusted for inflation over the past 10 years. Not only is 37.53 more than double the average Shiller’s P / E for the S&P 500 since 1870, but every time the Shiller P / E has jumped above and maintained 30 throughout history, bad things have happened. In the previous four instances where the Shiller P / E crossed 30 during a continuous bull market, the S&P 500 then lost between 20% and 89% of its value.

The story is also bad for the S&P 500 in the three year period following a bear market bottom. Since 1960, there have been nine bear markets (a drop in the S&P 500 of at least 20%). In each of the previous eight bear markets before the coronavirus crash, there was at least one double-digit percentage pullback within three years of hitting the bear market bottom.

Other factors stand out as potential bull market destroyers, including the spread of coronavirus variants, rising inflation rates, and the prospect of higher mortgage rates, which could appease a scorching real estate market.

Suffice it to say that there is a very real possibility of a stock market crash.

5 things to do in the event of a crash or major fix

This is the bad news. The good news is that every crash and correction in history has finally been erased by a rally in the bull market. That’s a fancy way of saying that all of the major declines in the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite have turned out to be buying opportunities.

If a stock market crash or serious correction is in the cards, here are five things you’ll want to do.

1. Understand your risk tolerance in advance

One of the most important things to do before the next market crash or correction is to understand your tolerance for risk. For example, buying technology stocks can lead to more serious hesitation than putting your money into working in defensive companies, such as stocks in electric utilities. Likewise, there are often more risks and rewards implied if you buy individual stocks rather than investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Keep in mind, however, that taking the safest route doesn’t mean sacrificing success. Everyone would like to beat the total market return. But if you’ve owned an S&P 500 Tracking Index since 1980, your average annual return, including dividends, is around 11%. With reinvestment, it would take less than seven years to double your money since 1980. There is no shame in that kind of return.

2. Reassess your holdings

While you don’t need to wait for a crash or correction, a falling market is still a good time for investors to re-value their holdings. By that I mean looking at your initial investment thesis and determining if the reason (s) you bought a stake in a company still hold up today. There’s a good chance that an emotionally driven, short-term market crash or correction won’t impact your investment thesis or the underlying operational performance of the companies you invest in.

On the other hand, if your thesis has been compromised on one or more holdings, this would be a good time to consider selling or reducing your stake.

3. Have cash on hand

Third, you’ll want to have cash on hand to take advantage of any significant market downturn.

However, don’t worry about trying to time the bottom, as it’s not something that can be done with any precision. The reassurance you should take while investing during an emotionally-driven decline is that since 1950 there have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500. Each of those declines has ultimately been put in the mirror, often in one. no time. weeks or months.

What’s more, a Crestmont Research report found that the 20-year total returns of the S&P 500 between 1919 and 2020 never even came close to being negative. Translation: If you buy large companies or ETFs and hold them for a very long time, you have a very good chance of building wealth.

4. Don’t forget about dividend-paying stocks

If you’re looking to make your money grow during a crash or correction, don’t overlook dividend-paying stocks. Mature companies that pay a dividend may not offer the same rate of growth or the same potential for return as high growth companies or small cap stocks. However, they are often profitable and time tested, making dividend stocks a safe bet in a market downturn.

Even more impressive is the long-term outperformance of dividend-paying stocks over non-dividend-paying ones. A 2013 report from JP Morgan Asset Management showed that companies that started and increased their payouts averaged an annualized gain of 9.5% between 1972 and 2012. By comparison, companies that did not pay dividends generated a meager average annual return of 1.6% over the same period. Frame.

5. Think about value during the early stages of an economic recovery

Fifth and finally, consider putting your money to work in value stocks. While I know that growth stocks have revolved around value stocks since the end of the Great Recession, it is value stocks that perform best in the very long term (1926-2015). According to a Bank of America/ Merrill Lynch report in 2016, value stocks averaged an annual gain of 17% over 90 years, compared to 12.6% for growth stocks.

More importantly, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks significantly during the early stages of an economic recovery, where we are now.

If you are mentally and financially prepared, a stock market crash can be a hell of a money-making opportunity.