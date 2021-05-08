One-third of the US population is vaccinated, 100% can get a free Krispy Kreme donut





Krispy kreme

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit WHO website. According to the CDC, about a third of the population of the United States is fully vaccinated. (Here is how to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t yet.)Vaccines are being rolled out for all people 16 years of age and older. And the good news keeps coming: Krispy Kreme announced an incentive earlier this spring to help boost vaccinations: free donuts. The donut maker is specifically offering a free glazed original donut to “anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination registration card” at “participating US facilities.” The promotion started in March and will run until December 31. It will allow “one swap per guest per day” so that you can, in theory, get a free donut every day for the rest of the year – if you are vaccinated. Read more: COVID vaccine passports: more and more cruise lines and airlines are boarding How do you get one free Krispy Kreme donut per day if you are vaccinated? To be eligible, you will need to present your COVID-19 vaccination card. It must show that you have had at least one of the two pictures of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine. Wearing your “I am vaccinated” sticker will not count. The company adds on its website that employees will not document or take photos of your vaccine card because it “contains personal information.” You’ll need to visit a Krispy Kreme store or drive-thru to get the deal, with the company noting that it doesn’t make the free donuts available to those who order online or through delivery apps. You can still get a Free Krispy Kreme donut even if you don’t get the vaccine Those who decide not to get the shot can also get free donuts, though Krispy Kreme’s supply is more limited there. “We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a very personal decision,” the company said on its website. He adds that if you decide not to get the shot, you can still get an original iced donut and average coffee for free on Mondays, “to start your week off right.” The offer for unvaccinated people is valid from Monday to May 24.

