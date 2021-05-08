Business
From Twitter to Palantir, tech stock losses pile up
The massive sales in some of the more expensive corners of the US stock market are starting to add up.
It has been a sad week for companies with stock prices among the highest relative to growth expectations, even after a rally on Friday, thanks to aemployment report which was seen as offsetting concerns about rising interest rates.
A Goldman Sachs basket of these software stocks fell 10%, its worst week in more than two months. Despite aStrong earnings season, especially for tech, the group had fallen for six consecutive trading days before Friday’s rebound, and is now at its lowest since November.
The losses were not limited to shares of companies withdisappointing revenues as the financial software makerAppian Corp., which ended the week down 27% after its revenue forecast fell below expectations.Competitor of Zoom Video Communications Inc.RingCentral Inc. Sank 19% Even After Wall Street Analyst Earnings Reportwidely praised.Palantir Technologies Inc., the data mining company due to release results next week, fell 14%.
“There is something of a speculative unfolding happening in the tech space that is somewhat independent of anything happening in the real economy,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. .
Fast-growing tech stocks have been under pressure for weeks amid rising Treasuries yields and a rotation into cheaper sectors that are seen as benefiting from a reopened economy.
An exchange-traded fund that tracks North American software companies has fallen 11% from its February high. The S&P 500 Index gained nearly 7% during this period, led by energy, financials and materials stocks.
Not even buy from Cathie Wood’sArk Investment Management LLC was enough to reverse the damage suffered by some actions. The famous fund manager seized a recent sale inTwitter Inc.,Skillz Inc. and Palantir to buy shares.
Tech names are “really vulnerable because they got so expensive last year,” said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. “You see a rotation going on, and the extremes from which growth and value correct are pretty extreme.”
Read more: Stellar incomes are hitting the market with a thud that saw them coming
Take Twitter, for example. Stocks have lost more than 30% of their value since a March high, with much of the decline coming after disappointing earnings forecasts. The stock has now fallen on nine of the last 10 trading sessions. Shares of Twitter closed 0.04% at $ 53.79 on Friday with a valuation of 11 times sales.
In an environment where the focus is less on growth, “companies that can’t show the numbers are really hit,” said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer atMercer Advisers, which has approximately $ 28.5 billion in assets under management. Twitter’s valuation “must drop significantly to be justified, as it remains quite substantial, especially in an environment where profits are higher.”
Buy The Dip?
The sale was not blind. America’s biggest tech companies, all of which beat profit and revenue forecasts last week, have remained relatively unscathed.Microsoft Corp. made a gain this week. Google-parentAlphabet Inc., which last week announced a $ 50 billion share buyback authorization, fell 0.1%.Apple Inc., which pledged $ 90 billion in buybacks last week, fell 1%.
For some analysts, the combination of generally strong financial results and post-sale pricing offers the opportunity to buy back some of these stocks, especially companies whose revenue growth is poised to overtake the larger market in the years to come. come.
“While big tech can take it on the chin as the economy reopens, if I were a long-term investor, this is still a place I would like to be,” said Ross Mayfield, strategy analyst. investment atRobert W. Baird & Co.
– With the help of Claire Ballentine, Vildana Hajric and Ryan Vlastelica
