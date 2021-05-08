Hawaii Pacific Health Coronavirus Vax Squad Bus Arrives at Oahu High Schools





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Pacific Health’s “COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus” will be visiting several high schools in Oahu to organize its new mobile vaccination clinics. The COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus was made possible through a partnership between the Hawaii Department of Education and the Department of Health. [Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.] The Vax Squad’s first on-site clinic was held at Waipahu High School on Thursday, May 6. Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO said his mission is to create a healthier Hawaii. “We are really excited to launch it today, as we see these mobile vaccination clinics as the next step needed to help our community move closer to herd immunity. Our mission is to create a healthier Hawaii, and we know the vital role vaccinations will play in getting us back to the normal we once knew. We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated, which means bringing them vaccines to their communities where they live, work and go to school. We also wanted to do it in an innovative and fun way and to get people excited, especially the younger ones ” Ray Vara, President and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health DOH aims to vaccinate thousands of public school students

The mobile vaccination clinic includes a tour bus which has been modernized to have vaccination posts. The bus is packed with supplies and equipment needed to safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus will visit the following schools for mobile vaccination clinics: Kapolei High School: Monday May 10.

Campbell High School: Tuesday May 11.

Pearl City High School: Thursday May 13.

Lycée Aiea: Friday May 14.

Radford High School: Monday May 17th.

Lycée Moanalua: Tuesday, May 18.

Kalani High School: Wednesday, May 19.

Kaimuki High School: Thursday, May 20.

Lycée Saint-Louis: Friday May 21.

Castle High School: Tuesday, May 25. Appointments must be made to participate in mobile vaccination clinics. Click here to make an appointment then click on the “bus” icon to schedule. Second doses will be scheduled after patients receive their first dose. Other high schools and community locations may have clinics scheduled at a later date.

