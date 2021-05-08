US Coronavirus: Preparations Underway for Potential Recalls of Covid-19 Vaccine, CDC Director Says





“We want to hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky told actress Jennifer Garner in an interview posted on Instagram.

More than a third of the United States is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but it is still below the benchmark of 70% to 85% of the total population who must be immunized – through vaccination or a previous infection – to control its spread.

And many of those who have yet to receive the vaccine are those who have not decided whether they want to or have not decided.

Meanwhile, variants have spread, threatening to mutate to such an extent that current vaccines may not offer sufficient protection against them, experts warn.

CDC researchers are investigating whether a booster specific to variants already present in the United States will be needed and whether protection against the virus wears off over time, Walensky said. “We’re doing studies on boosters to see if we’ll need them, and it’s six months, a year, two years – we don’t really know,” Walensky said. “But we want to be prepared for them if we need to.” If the United States needs them, authorities have already put in place processes to get them out. “The vision would be that we would do it the same way we do the flu shot,” she said. “We hope we don’t have to do it every season, but we are preparing in case we do.” Conflict over the issue of vaccination status Health experts have hailed vaccination as a way to restore a sense of normalcy, but authorities have faced disputes over who can monitor vaccination decisions. Wyoming is the latest state to ban state agencies from asking people if they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19. Under a directive signed by Governor Mark Gordon on Friday, state councils and agencies are required to “provide full access to public spaces and state services, regardless of a voter against COVID-19 ”. “Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized,” Gordon said in a written statement. The press release notes that the governor has been vaccinated and encourages residents of his state to be vaccinated voluntarily. Unlike a similar order signed by the governor of Florida, the Wyoming directive is only binding on the state government. However, he says local governments and private companies “are encouraged” to follow Gordon’s directive. Florida law prohibits companies from asking if employees or customers have been vaccinated. The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said Thursday he could get the company to suspend departures from Florida and move its ships elsewhere. “At the end of the day, cruise ships have engines and propellers and rudders, and God forbid we can’t operate in the state of Florida for whatever reason, so there are other states in which we operate, and we can operate from the Caribbean for a ship that otherwise would have gone to Florida, ”CEO Frank Del Rio said during the review of the company’s quarterly results. “In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. Expanding the authorization of vaccines Meanwhile, vaccine makers are gearing up for the long haul. Pfizer / BioNTech, whose vaccine currently has emergency use authorization, announced the initiation of its application to the United States Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval for the elderly 16 years and over. It would be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be evaluated for full FDA approval. “We are proud of the significant progress we have made since December in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans, working with the US government,” said Albert Bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer, in a statement. . “We look forward to working with the FDA to complete this ongoing submission and support their review, with the goal of achieving full regulatory approval for the vaccine in the coming months.” The FDA is already on the verge of approving the company’s vaccine for children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 early next week, a federal government official told CNN. The vaccine has also been studied for safety and efficacy in children aged 6 months to 11 years, and the company said it plans to submit an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. FDA for children ages 2-11 in September. CDC warns of air risks The CDC updated its explanation of how the coronavirus is transmitted on Friday to emphasize that inhalation is the primary means of spreading the virus and places less emphasis on the risk of picking it up on surfaces. “COVID-19 is spread when an infected person exhales droplets and very small particles containing the virus. These droplets and particles can be inhaled by other people or land on their eyes, nose or mouth. Under certain circumstances, they can contaminate surfaces they touch. People who are within six feet of the infected person are the most likely to be infected, ”the agency said on its updated website. The CDC has also updated its science note on how the virus is spread. “These are not new guidelines. This may be the start of how the guidelines will start to evolve,” Dr. John Brooks, CDC chief medical officer for the Covid-19 response, told CNN. It doesn’t change what people need to do, but could help the public better understand how the virus is spread, Brooks said. The advice remains the same: wear a mask when you are near other people or indoors and share air with others, keep yourself away from others when possible and wash them. hands frequently.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Andy Rose, Mallika Kallingal, Jessica Firger and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos