Chlorine Prices Rise As Summer Approaches | KSNF / KODE





FOUR STATE ZONE – Pool owners across the Four States may be surprised when it’s time to open up this backyard oasis. If you use them to keep your pool clean, expect to have to dig deeper into your pocket to pay for them, that is, if you can find them. Mike Goettel, Director of Watersports, Joplin Family Y, said: “It’s rare and it’s expensive.” Two factors have led to a shortage of chlorine tablets across the country. “Several factors, one being when people got crowded during the pandemic, they built swimming pools, so there are more residential pools now.” The other being a recent fire at one of the nation’s few tablet factories in Louisiana – which won’t reopen until then next year. Goettel says the shortage will not affect the Joplin YMCA. “Our pool runs on liquid chlorine so this pool won’t be affected, but our outdoor pool, we run the city pool at Carl Junction, Bulldog Beach, and it runs on solid chlorine, but luckily we already have it. purchased for the season, we are stocked. Usually at this time Shelly Taylor’s pool is open for the summer, but the cool temperatures and lots of rain pushed it back for a few weeks. However, she is lucky, her swimming pool can leak solid or liquid chlorine. Shelly Taylor, owner of the pool, said: “I’m sure it will be more expensive once the tablets are gone we may have to use the liquid so it’s still an expensive business to run the pool in the summer. . “ But other backyard pool owners may not be so lucky and may need to make an expensive adjustment on the type of chlorine product they use, and Goettel doesn’t suggest doing that on your own. “So I wouldn’t try to change your home system, I would definitely call a pool management company and have them make the change for you, but around, I would say around or a little over two thousand dollars for a switch is you watch, ”Goettel said.

